Welcome to Rønne

Rønne is Bornholm’s largest settlement and the main harbour for ferries. The town has been the island’s commercial centre since the Middle Ages, and while the place has expanded and taken on a more suburban look over the years, a handful of well-preserved quarters still provides pleasant strolling. Especially appealing is the old neighbourhood west of Store Torv with its handsome period buildings and cobblestone streets, among them Laksegade and Storegade.