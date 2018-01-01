Welcome to Rømø
Summer sees the large island of Rømø fill with tourists (predominantly from Germany). This is hardly surprising given the entire west coast is one long, sandy beach that’s prime happy-holiday turf, perfect for sun-bathing and sunset-watching or something more active.
Rømø is connected to the mainland by a 10km causeway (with cycle lane). During the colder months it’s a windswept sleeper with get-away-from-it-all charm that couldn’t be more removed from its busy summer incarnation.