The heart-warming story of Rebild Bakker (the Rebild Hills) dates back to 1912, when a group of Danish-Americans presented 200 hectares of (previously privately owned) forest to the Danish government on the proviso that it would remain in a natural state, be open to all, and be accessible to Danish-Americans for celebration of US holidays.

This act of goodwill inspired the Danish forest service to acquire adjacent woodland and collectively the 80-sq-km area is known as Rold Skov (Rold Forest; Denmark’s largest). The area has good walking and mountain-biking trails that take you through rolling heather-covered hills, while its woods contain European aspen, beech and oak trees.

Rebild Bakker is a sleepy place (more a day-trip destination), but it's now positioning itself as an outdoor-activity centre for cross-country runners and mountain-bikers. The tourist office has info on all activities in the area, including canoeing, fishing, horse riding and golf.

