Welcome to Hirtshals

Frequented by discount-hungry Norwegians and largely inhabited by hardened Hirtshals seafarers, this modern town makes a reasonable base for sightseeing, but its appearance won’t take your breath away. It has ferry connections to points further north (way north, such as Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Norway). Beaches, bunkers, lighthouses and an impressive show of sea life may add to the appeal.