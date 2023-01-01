Apple Museum

This shrine to all things Apple claims to be the world's biggest private collection of Apple products, with at least one of everything made by the company between 1976 and 2012. Sleek white galleries showcase row upon row of crisply displayed computers, laptops, iPods and iPhones like sacred reliquaries. Highlights include the earliest Apple I and Apple II computers, an iPod 'family tree' and Steve Jobs' sneakers and jeans. There's also a section on Pixar films.

In keeping with the theme, your smartphone acts as a guide as you wander – we were assured this works on Android, too!