Welcome to Pedoulas

Pedoulas is the main town and tourist centre in the Marathasa Valley. Set on the edge of the valley with a series of terraces tumbling down it, Pedoulas is most famous for its tiny painted church Archangelos Michail, which dates from the Byzantine period. Dominating the skyline is the far more recent (and huge) white Church of the Holy Cross. Located in the town centre, it’s a good place to start your explorations and orientate yourself with Pedoulas’ maze of streets.

