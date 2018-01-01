Full Day Troodos and Nicosia Excursion from Protaras

Pick up from Protaras Hotels 7:00am - 7:35am, the exact pick up time will be communicated to you upon confirmation. First drive to Nicosia, the capital of the island, where free time (aproximately 1 hour) will be given to stroll around the Walled Old Town Centre, relax with a coffee (optional extra) or walk up to the barrier (also known as "Green Line") that divides Nicosia into two since the Turkish invation in 1974.Afterwards drive towards Troodos Mountains and stop at Kakopetria, a well- preserved village with traditional picturesque houses. In Kakopetria you will get the chance to walk around the quiet little village known for its running waters and mini waterfall and mingle with the friendly locals (approximately 45 minutes). Continue towards the peak of Troodos Mountains where the forest stretches as far as the eye can see. Stop at Troodos square (approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes), where free time will be given for lunch (optional extra). Situated right in the heart of the island, this location offers some of the most breathtaking views in Cyprus.Following lunch you will experience one of the highlights of this excursion, a visit to the beautiful traditional village of Omodos. The village is built around the Holy Cross monastery, one of the oldest and most sacred monasteries on the island. Omodos is famous wine producing village with lots of small shops where you can taste and buy some of the best local Cypriot handmade products and wine.Visitors must dress appropriately when visiting religious places. No tank tops or shorts are allowed for men and women.