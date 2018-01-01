Welcome to The Northwest
Away from the busy coastline around Kyrenia (Girne), traffic thins to a dribble and the road, rimmed by fields and citrus groves, leads into the northwest region of the Kyrenia Range. At the western tip is the Koruçam (Kormakitis) Peninsula, fringed at its eastern edge by the sandy sweep of Horseshoe Beach, while to the south is the agricultural town of Morfou (Güzelyurt) and its frescoed church. Head southwest from here along the coast to pass through the one-time mining port of Gemikonağı (Karavostasi) and little Lefke (Lefka) before making the final push onwards to the important archaeological sites of Ancient Soloi and Ancient Vouni.
Distances here are relatively short, with the journey best made in a circular route, returning to North Nicosia (Lefkoşa) via the peninsula and Kyrenia, or vice versa. There is also a Green Line crossing into the Republic of Cyprus, at Zodhia, near Morfou.