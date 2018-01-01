Welcome to The Northwest

Away from the busy coastline around Kyrenia (Girne), traffic thins to a dribble and the road, rimmed by fields and citrus groves, leads into the northwest region of the Kyrenia Range. At the western tip is the Koruçam (Kormakitis) Peninsula, fringed at its eastern edge by the sandy sweep of Horseshoe Beach, while to the south is the agricultural town of Morfou (Güzelyurt) and its frescoed church. Head southwest from here along the coast to pass through the one-time mining port of Gemikonağı (Karavostasi) and little Lefke (Lefka) before making the final push onwards to the important archaeological sites of Ancient Soloi and Ancient Vouni.

Read More