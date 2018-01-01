Welcome to Rab Town
Walled Rab Town is among the northern Adriatic’s most spectacular sights. Crowded on to a narrow peninsula, its four instantly recognisable bell towers rise like exclamation marks from a red-roofed huddle of stone buildings. A maze of streets leads to the upper town, where there are ancient churches and dramatic lookout points. It’s quite a scene, the glinting azure waters of Rab’s pocket-sized harbour set against the island’s backbone of hills that shelter the bay from cool bura (cold northeasterly) winds. Once you’ve soaked up the town vibe, there are excursion and taxi boats waiting to whisk you off to lovely beaches scattered around the island.
A five-minute walk north of the Old Town is the ageing, down-at-heel commercial centre, with stores and the bus station. Built-up suburbs sprawl along the coast, including Banjol and Barbat in the south and Palit and Kampor in the north.
Top experiences in Rab Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.