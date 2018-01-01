Welcome to Santa María de Dota

Centered on a green, grassy soccer field and surrounded by lavish plantations, Santa María de Dota is a picturesque Costa Rican town that merits a stop if you're driving or a trip in its own right if you're passionate about coffee. It's a quiet, sleepy place where mist rolls across the mountains, coffee production is the economic lifeblood and Guaymí migrant workers in colorful garb gather to pick the beans during the November–March harvest time. The Coopedota coffee-processing facility – a unique cooperative in Costa Rica due to its stellar environmental record – seems to employ half the town.