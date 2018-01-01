Welcome to San Gerardo de Dota
San Gerardo de Dota and Savegre river bird watching and nature guided cloud forest tour at Talamanca
San Gerardo de Dota lies within the valley of the Savegre River located in the Talamanca Mountains. This area is a favorite amongst bird watchers as the surrounding cloud forest and crisp mountain air combine to create prime habitat for many species of birds. San Gerardo de Dota besides being inside the beautiful Los Quetzales National Park, is near Dominical beach, Tapantí-Macizo de la Muerte National Park and Cerro Chirripó. You can be picked-up at any of this places. Morning birdsong heralds the start of an unforgettable experience in the cloud forest. During breakfast the hummingbirds give you an indication of what your excursion will be like. San Gerardo is also a paradise for birdwatchers as it has more than 170 bird species, including some of the most rare and endangered bird species. This area is covered with virgin cloudforest and belongs to the endemic rich Talamanca mountain chain. This is one of the best places of the world to spot the spectacular resplendent Quetzal, a highlight for many on a Costa Rica birding tours. Various migratory species arrive throughout the different seasons of the year, joining the native species to add still more colorful views for birdwatchers. Aside from the quetzal, there are many other bird species located within the surrounding area. Such species include emerald toucanettes, bell birds, trogons, hummingbirds, tanagers, and woodpeckers to name a few.After meeting your guide at the hotel reception, you set out on your walk through trails in different areas of the valley in order to watch as many birds as possible. Along our trails, you will be able to find the most elusive and hard-to-spot species, real achievements for birders who want to increase their life listBesides the bird watching adventure, you will have the opportunity to walk through kilometers of forest trails and admire lush virgin woods, rare flora and fauna, refreshing rivers and stunning waterfalls.
Savegre guided quetzal and wildlife observation tour at Talamanca
In San Gerardo de Dota is the perfect place for the observation of the Quetzal because they prefer the very humid montane forests loaded with epiphytes, and they feed on lauráceas like the Aguacatillo that abound in our forests. The probability of being able to observe the Quetzal is 95% since San Gerardo is considered one of the best places for observation.This tour consists of walking in the cloud forest to observe this wonderful bird that is considered one of the most beautiful in the world, this tour lasts 2 hours with a guide of the area specialized in the observation of these birds. One of our guides will take you to the places where the quetzal feeds on aguacatillos, their favorite fruit. It only needs a few seconds of watching the quetzal to appreciate why it is considered to be the most beautiful species in the American continent. The tour can be done in any season, we have expert guides to help you identify not only the Quetzal but all the variety of animals and plants you observe. We recommend bringing water, comfortable shoes and binoculars.
Quetzales scarlet macaws and birds watching tour in San Gerardo de dota San Jose
Quetzales, scarlet macaws and birds watching tour in San Gerardo de Dota tour we pick up at your hotel in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago, the transfer can take about 2 hours to get there and 2 hours back. Los Quetzales National Park is located in the Copey district, canton Dota, San José province, 76.5 kilometers south of the capital(San Jose). It is a special area for bird sightings, such as the Quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno), an almost threatened species according to the IUCN list. The type of cloud forest generated by the different weather conditions has trees covered with a variety of plant species that makes them more attractive for birds and animals that inhabit the area. It hosts a large number of endemic flora and fauna species. The most endemic areas of vegetation are in the high montane, subalpine and alpine ranges, which include more than 50% of the 53 endemic species recorded for the Savegre basin. In addition, the Park is located at the head of the Savegre river basin, an aquifer catchment and feeding area. It limits to the North with the La Amistad - Pacific Conservation Area (separated by the Pan-American Highway), to the Northwest with the Cerro Las Vueltas Biological Reserve. At one end it borders the Pirris river basin and the Reventazón - Parismina river basin. The maximum elevation of the Park is of 3.190 ms.m.m and the minimum of 1240 msnm, reached temperatures between 5 ºC and 14 ºC, with an average annual precipitation is of 2648 mm.
Full day hiking and bird watching at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose
Full day bird watching at national park los Quetzales at San Gerardo de Dota and Hiking at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose, we pick you at hotel in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago. We pick you up at your hotel to drive for around 2 hours making some stops to watch the gorgeous views to get at National Park Los Quetzales to start the bird watching tour. Los Quetzales National Park, located 97 kilometers from San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica, was created in 2005. Stretching across 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres), the national park has limited facilities including a small ranger station and a single, highly mountainous main road. The park predominantly protects cloud forest and is named for the Resplendent Quetzal which is the national bird of our neighborhood country Guatemala. Then we will have a little fishing of trucha to have a lunch and watch the hummingbird at the restaurant garden. Then we will continue to San Gerardo de Dota to hike at the Savegre River and find some beautiful waterfalls and walk through the trails. The Savegre River is a river in Costa Rica, belonging to the Pacific Slope. It is born with the name of Quebrada Providencia in the Cerro de la Muerte, Cordillera de Talamanca, at 3,491 masl, and after receiving the river Division, it travels 41 linear kilometers of rugged topography to empty into the Pacific Ocean.