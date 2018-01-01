San Gerardo de Dota and Savegre river bird watching and nature guided cloud forest tour at Talamanca

San Gerardo de Dota lies within the valley of the Savegre River located in the Talamanca Mountains. This area is a favorite amongst bird watchers as the surrounding cloud forest and crisp mountain air combine to create prime habitat for many species of birds. San Gerardo de Dota besides being inside the beautiful Los Quetzales National Park, is near Dominical beach, Tapantí-Macizo de la Muerte National Park and Cerro Chirripó. You can be picked-up at any of this places. Morning birdsong heralds the start of an unforgettable experience in the cloud forest. During breakfast the hummingbirds give you an indication of what your excursion will be like. San Gerardo is also a paradise for birdwatchers as it has more than 170 bird species, including some of the most rare and endangered bird species. This area is covered with virgin cloudforest and belongs to the endemic rich Talamanca mountain chain. This is one of the best places of the world to spot the spectacular resplendent Quetzal, a highlight for many on a Costa Rica birding tours. Various migratory species arrive throughout the different seasons of the year, joining the native species to add still more colorful views for birdwatchers. Aside from the quetzal, there are many other bird species located within the surrounding area. Such species include emerald toucanettes, bell birds, trogons, hummingbirds, tanagers, and woodpeckers to name a few.After meeting your guide at the hotel reception, you set out on your walk through trails in different areas of the valley in order to watch as many birds as possible. Along our trails, you will be able to find the most elusive and hard-to-spot species, real achievements for birders who want to increase their life listBesides the bird watching adventure, you will have the opportunity to walk through kilometers of forest trails and admire lush virgin woods, rare flora and fauna, refreshing rivers and stunning waterfalls.