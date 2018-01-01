Welcome to Reserva Indígena Boruca

The picturesque valley of the Río Grande de Térraba cradles several mostly indigenous villages that comprise the reserve of Boruca (Brunka) peoples. At first glance it is difficult to differentiate these towns from typical Tico villages, aside from a few artisans selling their handiwork. These towns hardly cater to the tourist trade, which is one of the main reasons why traditional Boruca life has been able to continue without much distraction. The best way to engage with the community is to come here on a culturally sensitive tour, such as those run by Galería Namu in San José, or Sierpe Azul, or else contact the community directly to arrange an overnight stay and activities.

