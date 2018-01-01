Piedras Blancas National Park

Transport is included from your hotel in Golfito to the end of the road of the tiny village of La Gamba called Nueva Zélanda where the hike starts. The first three kilometers are along a river (shoes will get wet). Then the rain forest and mountain trek begins when you see the sing of El Bonito, entrance of Piedras Blancas National Park. Be ready for an other 7 kilometers of hike going up an down the mountains. The hike ends at the beach in the Golfo Dulce where you'll have a boat ride back to Golfito. Bring plenty of water and a lunch.