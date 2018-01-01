Welcome to Golfito

With a long and sordid history, spread-out Golfito is a rough-around-the-edges port that stretches out along the Golfo Dulce. The town was built on bananas – the United Fruit Company moved its regional headquarters here in the '30s. In the 1980s, declining markets, rising taxes, worker unrest and banana diseases forced the company’s departure.

In an attempt to boost the region’s economy, the federal government built the duty-free Zona Americana in Golfito. The surreal shopping mall Depósito Libre attracts Ticos and expats from around the country, who descend on the otherwise decaying town for 24-hour shopping sprees. There other attractions, such as hiking or horseback riding in a wildlife refuge or kayaking to nearby mangrove forests and islands, but Golfito is largely a transportation hub for hikers heading to Corcovado, surfers heading to Pavones and sportfishers.

Golfito activities

Piedras Blancas National Park

Transport is included from your hotel in Golfito to the end of the road of the tiny village of La Gamba called Nueva Zélanda where the hike starts. The first three kilometers are along a river (shoes will get wet). Then the rain forest and mountain trek begins when you see the sing of El Bonito, entrance of Piedras Blancas National Park. Be ready for an other 7 kilometers of hike going up an down the mountains. The hike ends at the beach in the Golfo Dulce where you'll have a boat ride back to Golfito. Bring plenty of water and a lunch.
