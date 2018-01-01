Welcome to Golfito
In an attempt to boost the region’s economy, the federal government built the duty-free Zona Americana in Golfito. The surreal shopping mall Depósito Libre attracts Ticos and expats from around the country, who descend on the otherwise decaying town for 24-hour shopping sprees. There other attractions, such as hiking or horseback riding in a wildlife refuge or kayaking to nearby mangrove forests and islands, but Golfito is largely a transportation hub for hikers heading to Corcovado, surfers heading to Pavones and sportfishers.
Top experiences in Golfito
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Golfito activities
Piedras Blancas National Park
Transport is included from your hotel in Golfito to the end of the road of the tiny village of La Gamba called Nueva Zélanda where the hike starts. The first three kilometers are along a river (shoes will get wet). Then the rain forest and mountain trek begins when you see the sing of El Bonito, entrance of Piedras Blancas National Park. Be ready for an other 7 kilometers of hike going up an down the mountains. The hike ends at the beach in the Golfo Dulce where you'll have a boat ride back to Golfito. Bring plenty of water and a lunch.