Welcome to Santa Cruz

A stop in Santa Cruz, a sabanero (cowboy) town typical of inland Nicoya, provides some local flavor missing from foreign-dominated beach towns. Unfortunately, there aren’t any attention-worthy sights, so most travelers’ experience of Santa Cruz consists of changing buses. However, the town is an important regional administrative center, and a good base for visiting Guaitil. At certain times of the year you can also witness the Guanacaste bull-riding tradition in the city's bullring. In Costa Rica, the bull is never killed, but brave (or foolhardy!) citizens take their chances dodging them.

Read More