Two of the most gorgeous – yet least visited – beaches in Costa Rica are on this stretch of the peninsula, just south of Bejuca. Playa San Miguel is a stunning, desolate beach buffeted by a hulking granite headland and backed by elegant coconut palms. There are a couple of restaurants spread out on the beach, but not much more. Playa Coyote, to the south, is likewise a wilderness beach, but at high tide much of the fine, silver-gray sand gets swallowed up. Both beaches serve as nesting grounds for olive ridley turtles.

A number of in-the-know foreigners have settled in the area and opened accommodations and restaurants near the shoreline. If you're looking for a proper village, La Javilla is located 2km inland from Playa San Miguel; further south, San Francisco de Coyote is 4km inland from Playa Coyote. Get here before this slice of "old" Costa Rica becomes the "new" Costa Rica.

