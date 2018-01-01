Welcome to Playas San Miguel & Coyote

Two of the most gorgeous – yet least visited – beaches in Costa Rica are on this stretch of the peninsula, just south of Bejuca. Playa San Miguel is a stunning, desolate beach buffeted by a hulking granite headland and backed by elegant coconut palms. There are a couple of restaurants spread out on the beach, but not much more. Playa Coyote, to the south, is likewise a wilderness beach, but at high tide much of the fine, silver-gray sand gets swallowed up. Both beaches serve as nesting grounds for olive ridley turtles.

