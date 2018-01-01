Welcome to Playa Grande
Since 1991 Playa Grande has been part of the Parque Nacional Marino Las Baulas de Guanacaste, protecting one of the world's most important leatherback nesting areas. At night it's only possible to visit the beach on a guided tour.
You'll notice many 'For Sale' signs bordering the park, and the inevitable whine of the chainsaw, which gives one pause for thought as to which way this community is going.
Night Turtle Nesting Tour from Tamarindo
Leaving just after sunset, your guide will pick you up from Tamarindo and take you to a protected beach located 30 minutes away.You will have the chance to see Olive Ridley and Green Pacific sea turtles laying their eggs near Playa Grande. You could possibly see the Leatherback turtles, but it is rare. Due to the sensitive nature of this naturalist tour, the local guides prohibit the use of flashlights or flash on your cameras, but you may take pictures. A special red light will be provided by the guide that does not disturb the turtles.Turtles can be seen year around, but October to April is the peak season for turtle nesting. You will be dropped off at your hotel at the end of the tour.