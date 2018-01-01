Welcome to Playa Flamingo

Any time a once-pristine slice of paradise sprouts McMansions and condos and gets stitched up with a network of roads, there is a tendency to point fingers and raise hell about what was and what now is. And, yes, at Flamingo it does feel like the developers won. But that does not change the fact that this sugary, postcard-worthy white-sand and shell beach is glorious. Kissed by a serene blue sea with the rugged keys of the Catalinas floating off in the distance, it attracts a local Tico scene along with package tourists. Nose the air if you must, but admire the ocean in front of you, not the developments behind.