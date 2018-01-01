Welcome to Playa Flamingo

Any time a once-pristine slice of paradise sprouts McMansions and condos and gets stitched up with a network of roads, there is a tendency to point fingers and raise hell about what was and what now is. And, yes, at Flamingo it does feel like the developers won. But that does not change the fact that this sugary, postcard-worthy white-sand and shell beach is glorious. Kissed by a serene blue sea with the rugged keys of the Catalinas floating off in the distance, it attracts a local Tico scene along with package tourists. Nose the air if you must, but admire the ocean in front of you, not the developments behind.

Following an early morning pickup from your hotel in Playa Flamingo, join a bilingual guide for a 2.5-hour scenic drive in private transportation to the Blue River Resort & Hot Springs where a welcome drink awaits. Then begin the day's adventures with a visit to the nearby Dino Park to see life-size moving dinosaurs. Then hike through lush rain forest along the Rio Pénjamo and swim in the distinctly blue water near tumbling waterfalls. Return to Blue River Resort in time for lunch at 12:30 (vegetarian option available), then enjoy the resort's facilities which include four natural hot spring pools and one traditional pool with a slide, a botanical garden with more than 700 varieties of plants, a hummingbird garden, tropical fish pond, turtle ponds, Caiman Lake, Bird Lake and the Butterfly Garden with 15 species of butterfly including the blue morpho. Take a natural mud bath and relax in a natural sauna heated by the hot spring creek, see the source of the hot springs bubbling up from the ground, and visit miniature horses and donkeys.Book a relaxing treatment (not included) at the full service Blue River Spa before returning to your hotel in Playa Flamingo. 
