Welcome to Playa Conchal

Just 1km south of Brasilito is Playa Conchal, a gorgeous stretch of palm-backed sea and sand. Conchal rates among Costa Rica's most beautiful beaches. The name comes from the billions of conchas (shells) that wash up on the beach, and are gradually crushed into coarse sand. The shallows drift from an intense turquoise to sea-foam green deeper out – a rarity on the Pacific coast. If you have snorkeling gear, this is the place to use it.

