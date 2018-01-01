Welcome to Playa Conchal
Just 1km south of Brasilito is Playa Conchal, a gorgeous stretch of palm-backed sea and sand. Conchal rates among Costa Rica's most beautiful beaches. The name comes from the billions of conchas (shells) that wash up on the beach, and are gradually crushed into coarse sand. The shallows drift from an intense turquoise to sea-foam green deeper out – a rarity on the Pacific coast. If you have snorkeling gear, this is the place to use it.
The beach is often packed with locals, tourists and countless vendors, but on weekdays during low season, Playa Conchal is pure paradise. The further south you stroll, the wider, sweeter and more spectacular the beach becomes.
You can walk to Conchal from Brasilito depending on the tide and, sometimes, the amount of rain (the gully between the two beaches may flood, but local dudes with off-road vehicles will ferry you across, for a price).
