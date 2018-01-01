Welcome to Parque Nacional Barra Honda

Parque Nacional Barra Honda is situated about halfway between Nicoya and the mouth of the Río Tempisque. The main attraction of this inland park is a massive underground system of caverns composed of soft limestone, carved by rainfall and erosion over a period of about 70 million years. Speleologists have discovered more than 40 caverns, some reaching as far as 200m deep, though to date only 19 have been fully explored. There have also been discoveries of pre-Columbian remains dating to 300 BC.

