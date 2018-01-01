Welcome to Paquera

The tiny village of Paquera is about 12km by road from Playa Naranjo and 4km from the Paquera ferry terminal. Paquera is not much of a destination in its own right, but it can be a useful base for a few days of exploring Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú and the offshore islands. Short of that, you might want to spend a night here if you arrive on a late ferry from Puntarenas – instead of tackling those challenging roads in the dark.