ATV Tour in Jaco

ATV Single 1-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide will take you in direction of the rice fields behind Jaco where depending on the level, you can cross the river in various spots or ride along the river side if you don’t like to get wet.Meanwhile you will be surrounded by butterfly trees and depending on the season and hours of the day you can admire the variety of wild birds such as scarlet macaws, toucans, hawks and falcons.Then you will head to the nearest ocean view where you can enjoy another perspective of the city of Jaco. Very ideal for a sunset tour.ATV Single 2-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you start to have chances of seeing nature and wild life. You will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos. Depending on your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek.Once you are there you will have a second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island and Manuel Antonio.Then you head to the Rancho of Doña Marta where you can use the restroom, buy a drink or eat some of here delicious empanadas cooked on a wood burning stove. Enjoying an amazing panoramic view of ocean and mountains.After enjoying great views and trails we proceed back to the shop.ATV Single 3-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you have chances of seeing wild life.Then you will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos. Depending on your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek.Here is our second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island and Manuel Antonio.Your guide will then take you to a big waterfall that is approximately 30 feet tall. You can take a swim or take pictures and relax for a few minutes enjoying the river and the mist from the waterfall.After enjoying greats views waterfall and an amazing tour we proceed back to the shop.ATV Single 4-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.First and second part of the tour are the same as 3-hour option.After swimming or simply enjoying some relaxing time, your guide will take you to the Rancho of Doña Marta where you can admire the amazing panoramic views of the ocean and mountains while you can buy a drink, a typical Costa Rican lunch “Casado” or try her delicious home made empanadas, all of which is cooked on a wood stove.After enjoying the waterfall, amazing views, food, and the trails we proceed back to the shop.