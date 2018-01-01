Welcome to Nicoya
That said, there's no reason to linger longer than you need to. Nicoya is not fabulous. Just real.
Situated 23km south of Santa Cruz, one theory has it that Nicoya was named after an indigenous Chorotega chief Nicoa who welcomed Spanish conquistador Gil González de Ávila in 1523 (a gesture he regretted). A second theory is that it derives from the Nahuatl words Necoc Īāuh, meaning "on both sides its water(s)", describing the town's location between two rivers. Regardless, following Avila's arrival, the Chorotega were wiped out by the colonists, though many Nicoyans still proudly claim their indigenous heritage.
Top experiences in Nicoya
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Nicoya activities
Tortuga Island Tour from Jaco
After pickup in Jaco at 7am, board an air-conditioned bus, and travel to a private dock. Here, you'll enjoy a full breakfast, and then board the luxury catamaran, Manta Raya, and take a 90-minute ride across the Gulf of Nicoya. Taste local fruits onboard along the way. Upon arrival at Tortuga Island, snorkel in the turquoise water, and take a banana boat ride as part of your 5-hour stay on Tortuga Island. Savor a 4-course gourmet lunch served on tables set with white linen under the shade of umbrellas, listen to live music, and enjoy unlimited soft drinks and fruit juice (alcoholic drinks can be purchased at the bar). Beach chairs, hammocks, a volleyball court, and a slack line are also available. In the afternoon, board the Manta Raya for a discovery tour of some of the protected islands in the Gulf of Nicoya, including Cedros Island, Jesusita Island, the bird sanctuary of Guayabo Island, Sugarloaf Island, Gypsy Island and San Lucas Island, which used to be a maximum security prison, before returning to the dock. At the end of the day, you'll re-board the bus to return to your hotel in Jaco.
Tortuga Island Day Trip from San Jose
After pickup at your San Jose hotel at 5:45 a.m., board an air conditioned bus with your guide, then travel to a private dock and full breakfast. Board Calypso’s luxury yacht catamaran Manta Raya for the 90-minute ride across the Gulf of Nicoya. Enjoy local fruit on board along the way. Upon arrival at Tortuga Island, snorkel in the turquoise water and take a banana boat ride as part of your 5-hour stay on Tortuga Island. Savor a 4-course gourmet lunch served on tables set with white linen under the shade of umbrellas and enjoy live music and unlimited soft drinks and fruit juice (alcoholic drinks can be purchased at the bar). Beach chairs, hammocks, a volleyball court, and a slack line are also available. In the afternoon, board the Manta Raya for a Tour of Discovery of some of the protected islands in the Gulf of Nicoya, including Cedros Island, Jesusita Island, the bird sanctuary of Guayabo Island, Sugarloaf Island, Gypsy Island and San Lucas Island which used to be a maximum security prison, before returning to the dock, then re-board the bus to return to your hotel in San José.
ATV Tour in Jaco
ATV Single 1-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide will take you in direction of the rice fields behind Jaco where depending on the level, you can cross the river in various spots or ride along the river side if you don’t like to get wet.Meanwhile you will be surrounded by butterfly trees and depending on the season and hours of the day you can admire the variety of wild birds such as scarlet macaws, toucans, hawks and falcons.Then you will head to the nearest ocean view where you can enjoy another perspective of the city of Jaco. Very ideal for a sunset tour.ATV Single 2-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you start to have chances of seeing nature and wild life. You will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos. Depending on your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek.Once you are there you will have a second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island and Manuel Antonio.Then you head to the Rancho of Doña Marta where you can use the restroom, buy a drink or eat some of here delicious empanadas cooked on a wood burning stove. Enjoying an amazing panoramic view of ocean and mountains.After enjoying great views and trails we proceed back to the shop.ATV Single 3-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.The guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you have chances of seeing wild life.Then you will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos. Depending on your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek.Here is our second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island and Manuel Antonio.Your guide will then take you to a big waterfall that is approximately 30 feet tall. You can take a swim or take pictures and relax for a few minutes enjoying the river and the mist from the waterfall.After enjoying greats views waterfall and an amazing tour we proceed back to the shop.ATV Single 4-hour tour option:We will begin at our shop in the center of Jaco.First and second part of the tour are the same as 3-hour option.After swimming or simply enjoying some relaxing time, your guide will take you to the Rancho of Doña Marta where you can admire the amazing panoramic views of the ocean and mountains while you can buy a drink, a typical Costa Rican lunch “Casado” or try her delicious home made empanadas, all of which is cooked on a wood stove.After enjoying the waterfall, amazing views, food, and the trails we proceed back to the shop.
Buggy Tour in Jaco
1 Hour: Rainforest ExpressYou begin at our shop in the center of Jaco; the guide takes you in direction of the rice fields behind Jaco where depending on the level, you can cross the river in various spots or ride along the river side if you don’t like to get wet meanwhile your surrounded by butterfly trees and depending on the season and hours of the day you can admire the variety of wild birds. Such as, scarlet macaws, toucans, hawks, and falcons. Then you will head to the nearest ocean view where you can enjoy another perspective of the city of Jaco. Very ideal for a sunset tour.2 Hour: Extreme VistaYou begin at our shop in the center of Jaco; the guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you start to have chances of seeing nature and wild life. You will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos, after that depending your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek. Once you are there you will have a second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island, and Manuel Antonio. Then you head to the Rancho of Doña Marta where you can use the restroom, buy a drink, or eat some of here delicious empanadas cooked on a wood burning stove, enjoying an amazing panoramic view of ocean and mountains. After enjoying great views and trails we proceed back to the shop.3 Hour: Waterfall Jumper & 4 Hour: Extreme RainforestYou begin at our shop in the center of Jaco; the guide takes you in direction of the rainforest where you have chances of seeing wild life. Such as, Parrots, Toucans, White-nosed Coati, Tayras, various types of Lizards and occasionally white face monkeys. Then you will come to a small waterfall where you can make your first stop to take some nice photos, after that depending on your driving skills, you will begin to drive up the mountain in the direction of the peek. Once you are there you will have a second stop where you can enjoy the magnificent views of Playa Jaco, Peninsula Nicoya, Gulf of Nicoya, Tortuga Island, and Manuel Antonio. Your guide will then take you to a big waterfall that is approximately 30 feet tall; you can take a swim, or take pictures and relax for a few minutes enjoying the river and the mist from the waterfall. After enjoying greats views, waterfall and an amazing tour we proceed back to the shop. Options to choose different routes to different waterfalls.
Sky Walk, Sky Tram, and Sky Trek Zipline Combo Tour from Monteverde
First, you start with the Sky Walk, a guided tour that combines trails and suspension bridges with lengths of 984 feet and heights above the canopy of Monteverde Cloud Forest. The tour gives you the opportunity to enjoy the flora and fauna of the area, always joined by one of the specialized guides. This tour lasts between 2 and 2.5 hours.Later on, you enjoy the Sky Tram. It is a guided tour, and you can have the opportunity of an intermediate ride with short stops to observe the cloud forest biodiversity; the Arenal, Tenorio, Miravalles and Orosi Volcanoes; the Nicoya Gulf; and the Guanacaste Plain, if the weather allows it. The gondolas have been adapted for people with some disability.Last is the Sky Trek system of zip lines ranging from mountain to mountain, which together have a distance of 2.5 miles of linear cable. The tour gives you the opportunity to fly through via a cable, and have a unique experience of adventure and adrenaline at speeds up to 40 miles per hour with distances ranging up to 2500 feet and heights of 524 feet. In addition, the tour offers 5 observation towers that exceed the cloud forest treetops providing a panoramic view.
Essential Costa Rica: 8-Day Tour
Day 1:Welcome to Costa Rica! Get ready to explore Guanacaste and enjoy all the eco–diversity Costa Rica has for you. You will land at the Liberia International Airport where a shuttle service from the Hilton will meet you and take you to your first night’s stay at The Hilton Garden Inn where you will rest, relax and prepare for your upcoming adventure. Day 2:Once you’ve finished enjoying the amazing buffet breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn, you will be taken to The Hacienda Guachipelin for a fully loaded adventure day tour that includes zip lining, majestic waterfalls, a canyon tour, tubing adventure, thermal waters, hot springs and horseback riding. You will then enjoy a lunch buffet at the restaurant with the rest of the group. After this amazing journey, you will then spend the night at Hotel Hacienda Guachipelin or Hotel Borinquen depending on availability.Day 3:Right after breakfast, you will be taken to the Monteverde Cloud Forest. It has been ranked 14th in terms of places you must visit in the world. Here you will trek through the cloud forest on board the Sky Walk and Sky Tram Tour. You will be able to see the cloud forest from a bird’s eye view. Since the sky tram resides high over the forest canopy, you will observe wildlife as it happens. Day 4:Hotel El Establo offers an exquisite breakfast and right after this Palo Verde National Park is your next destination. Here you will get the opportunity to embark on a boat safari tour and get a close up view of crocodiles, monkeys and hundreds of different species of birds and reptiles. After this adventure you will be visiting the cultural pottery town of Guaitil and learn about the Costa Rican traditions and culture while observing how pottery has been made for centuries. You will also acquire knowledge about historical facts of Costa Rica. Afterwards you will make a quick stop to visit the oldest church of Costa Rica, built in 1644 in Nicoya. After a short drive from Nicoya to Playa Samara you will then arrive at the Hotel Villas Playa Samara for the rest of your trip.Day 5-7:You will be at Hotel Villas Playa Samara enjoying one of the most magnificent beaches that Costa Rica offers. Recently voted the 2nd best beach in Central America by TripAdvisor; Samara is a top destination to relax and enjoy the sand and sun. Hotel Villas Playa Samara has many other benefits at your service. You will also be entitled to a 2 for 1 discount in Spa Packages.Day 8:Time to go back home! You will be taken back to the airport right on time for your flight back home. Enjoy this Costa Rica adventure arranged specially for you.