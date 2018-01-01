Welcome to Playa Ocotal

There is not much of a town here – just a few vacation rentals and an attractive resort. That's one reason it feels like a rustic outpost amid the condo-mania of the northern peninsula. The beach is gray and wooded, populated by mischievous magpie-jays, while the picturesque northernmost corner is dotted with small brightly-painted fishing boats rocking on the tide as wide-winged Brown pelicans glide around them, and kids cavort on the sand. The water is warm and placid, and you can snorkel around the rocks at the southern end.

