Welcome to Bahía Potrero
Several beaches – largely undeveloped – are strung along this low-key bay. Playa Prieta is a gorgeous black-sand beach, with crystal-blue waters and lush green vegetation, making for a colorful landscape indeed. The small cove is ideal for swimming, sunbathing and strolling. To the south, the gorgeous white-sand beach at Playa Penca curves around another little cove, where stand-up paddle boarders ply the sheltered turquoise bay toward gleaming offshore islets. Further south is the more developed 'town' beach, Playa Potrero.
There’s a small fishing pueblo (village) at Potrero, just beyond the northern end of the eponymous beach. This is where the bus line ends, so these beaches won't see the weekend rush found at Brasilito. It's a nice walk (at low tide) from Flamingo along the beach.