Near the southwestern end of Laguna de Arenal, the small town of Tilarán has a laid-back, middle-class charm thanks to its long-running status as a regional ranching center. Nowadays, it’s also the main commercial center for the growing community of expats that resides along the shores of Laguna de Arenal.

Most visitors, however, are just passing through, traveling between La Fortuna and Monteverde. Because it’s situated on the slopes of the Cordillera de Tilarán, this little hub is a somewhat cooler alternative (in climate and atmosphere) than the towns along the Interamericana.

Waiting here for the next bus? Enjoy an ice cream under the peach-colored spaceship-like structure in the main plaza while ogling the modernistic church, which rivals the beauty in nearby Cañas.

