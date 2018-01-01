Welcome to Tilarán
Most visitors, however, are just passing through, traveling between La Fortuna and Monteverde. Because it’s situated on the slopes of the Cordillera de Tilarán, this little hub is a somewhat cooler alternative (in climate and atmosphere) than the towns along the Interamericana.
Waiting here for the next bus? Enjoy an ice cream under the peach-colored spaceship-like structure in the main plaza while ogling the modernistic church, which rivals the beauty in nearby Cañas.
Top experiences in Tilarán
Cool Breeze Viento Fresco Waterfall Tour
Your tour begins when you are picked up prior to 7am from your hotel in the Guanacaste area and take to see these amazing waterfalls will take your breath away. They are located south of Tilaran on the way to Monteverde, a place where the majestic scenery of the Guanacaste mountain range is incredibly beautiful. There are four waterfalls, Serena (102ft), Hidden (66ft), Rainbow (247ft, were you can get in and enjoy the cold water) and Tobogan (312ft). You will start in a high point and you will walk down stairs looking at each waterfall. Once you are down in the last waterfall, there will be horses ready to take you back, but they will go through different farms and you will visit the town of San Miguel. Once you finish you will enjoy a typical costarrican lunch.The tour ends when you dropped off at your hotel.