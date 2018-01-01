Welcome to Reserva Santa Elena

Though Monteverde's cloud forest reserve gets all the attention, the misty Reserva Santa Elena has plenty to recommend it. You can practically hear the epiphyte-draped canopy breathing in as water drops onto the leaf litter and mud underfoot. The odd call of the three-wattled bellbird and the low crescendo of a howler monkey punctuate the higher-pitched bird chatter. While Monteverde entertains almost 200,000 visitors annually, Santa Elena sees fewer than 20,000 tourists each year, meaning its dewy trails are usually far quieter.

