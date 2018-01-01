Welcome to Bosque Nuboso Monteverde

Here is a virginal forest dripping with mist, dangling with mossy vines, sprouting with ferns and bromeliads, gushing with creeks, and nurturing rivulets of evolution. It's so moving that when Quaker settlers first arrived here in the 1950s, they agreed to preserve about a third of their property to protect this watershed. The community later joined forces with environmental organizations to purchase 328 hectares adjacent to the already preserved area. This was called the Reserva Biológica Bosque Nuboso Monteverde, which the Centro Científico Tropical (Tropical Science Center) began administering in 1975. Nowadays the reserve totals 105 sq km.

Read More