Welcome to Sector Santa Rosa

Established in 1971 as a national park, the Sector Santa Rosa is now a part of the much larger Area de Conservación Guanacaste (ACG). This sprawling area was established to protect the largest remaining stand of tropical dry forest in Central America. With its primordial acacia thorn trees and tall jaragua grass, this rare landscape resembles the African savanna, though closer inspection reveals more American species of plants, including cacti and bromeliads.

Read More