Welcome to Abangares
Tucked in between the Río Abangares and the Río Lajas, the Abangares region stretches from the shores of the Golfo de Nicoya all the way up to the Cordillera de Tilarán. Bisected by the ever-present Interamericana, it’s a diverse region of coastal fishing villages, inland ranches and upland mining towns.
The capital, Las Juntas de Abangares, was the center of the gold mining industry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, Juntas is a pleasant mountain market town set in a verdant bowl, blessed with ample sunshine and peopled with ranchers and farmers. Most travelers don’t hang around long, but it’s a mildly interesting stop en route to Monteverde.