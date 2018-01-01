Welcome to Bahía Salinas

Welcome to the kitesurfing capital of Costa Rica, where giddy riders shred beneath magnificent rainbows that arch over a wide bay that extends all the way to Nicaragua. The destination has a deconstructed nature – communities congregate on empty beaches clumped with tropical forests that are home to howler monkey tribes and linked by dirt roads. The result is a pleasingly tranquilo, rural vibe.

Bahía Salinas is a stunning, under-the-radar destination even if you don’t ride wind. But not for long. The glorious sands of Playa Jobo are no longer deserted after the opening of a gigantic, 400-room five-star resort. The road heading south is already partially paved and more development will certainly follow, for better and for worse.

