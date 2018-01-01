Welcome to Upala

Just 9km south of the Nicaraguan border in the northwestern corner of the northern lowlands, Upala is a small ranchero town with a bustling market and plenty of tasty sodas. This low-lying town was hit heavily in November 2016 by Hurricane Otto, which caused at least nine deaths. Most visitors are Costa Rican business people who come to negotiate for a few dozen calves or a truckload of grain. It’s a somewhat convenient public-transit stopover between the Volcán Tenorio area and the Caño Negro, but there’s no reason to linger. (One positive effect of the hurricane has been the construction of a new bus terminal outside of town.)