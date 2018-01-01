Welcome to Horquetas & Around

South of Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, plantations line Hwy 4 and sprawl all the way to the marshes and mangroves of the Caribbean coast. To the west, the rugged hills of the Cordillera Central mark the northeastern boundary of Parque Nacional Braulio Carrillo. Most travelers on this scenic stretch of highway are either heading to the Caribbean coast or to the Central Valley. However, some are pulling off the road to visit one of the area’s unique off-the-beaten-track destinations, like the world-class botanical garden at Heliconia Island or the backyard frog habitats at Frog’s Heaven.