Welcome to Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Caño Negro
Part of the Area de Conservación Arenal–Huetar Norte, this remote, 102-sq-km refuge has long lured anglers seeking that elusive 18kg snook, and birders hoping to glimpse rare waterfowl. During the dry season water levels drop, concentrating the birds (and fish) in photogenically (or tasty) close quarters. From January to March, avian density is world class.
The Río Frío is a table-flat, swampy expanse of marsh and lagoon that is similar in appearance, if not size, to other famous wetlands such as the Florida Everglades or the Mekong Delta. North of town, it’s a slender river that carves looming forest. During the wet season, the river breaks its banks to form one immense 800-hectare lake. By April it has almost completely disappeared – until the May rains begin. This cycle has proceeded without fail for millennia, and the small fishing communities around the its edges adapt to each seasonal nuance.