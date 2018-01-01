Welcome to Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Caño Negro

Part of the Area de Conservación Arenal–Huetar Norte, this remote, 102-sq-km refuge has long lured anglers seeking that elusive 18kg snook, and birders hoping to glimpse rare waterfowl. During the dry season water levels drop, concentrating the birds (and fish) in photogenically (or tasty) close quarters. From January to March, avian density is world class.

Read More