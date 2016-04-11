Welcome to Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí
Today it is simply a gritty but pleasant palm-shaded market town. The town has made concessions to the new economy, with the local polytechnic high school offers students advanced tourism, ecology and agriculture degrees. The school even has its own reserve, laced with trails. Visitors, meanwhile, can choose from any number of activities in the surrounding area, such as bird-watching, rafting, kayaking, boating and hiking.
Every April, the locals celebrate the victory over William Walker and his invading yanqui filibusteros, who were defeated near here in the Battle of Sardinal in 1856.
Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí activities
Sarapiqui River Cruise and Zipline Canopy Tour from San Jose
After pickup from your San Jose hotel in the morning, begin your 1.5-hour journey to Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui with your naturalist guide and pass through one of the most famous national parks in Costa Rica.Once you arrive, discover Costa Rica's beautiful tropical wildlife on a riverboat trip. Enjoy views of the magnificent rainforest on a 2-hour boat ride along the water, and look out for forest inhabitants such as toucans, monkeys, sloths, crocodiles and more!Arrive at the private reserve, where you’ll have the choice to horseback ride or hike up to the canopy. After receiving a safety briefing from your naturalist guide, embark on your canopy adventure. Using a special system of steel cables and professional climbing gear, you’ll roam through the treetops and leap from platform to platform in the tropical rainforest. No experience required for this unique experience! After an adrenaline-packed two hours, enjoy a home-style lunch at the private reserve before relaxing on a scenic drive back to San Jose.
Full-Day Safari on the Sarapiqui River from San Jose
The tour starts in the morning, taking the road leading to the Braulio Carrillo National Park, which where you will spend much of your journey, observing its magnificent greenery and variety of flora. This road is one way that allows the group to reach Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui, where Costa Rica Fun Adventures provide the comfort of a private and exclusive dock for customers, where you can enjoy delicious local fruits as you approach the boat that will take you through the Sarapiqui River. This route along the river takes about an hour and a half. It is here that you will begin the great adventure in the rainforest. Observe a variety of birds and animals, along with many species of plants and trees. Undoubtedly the main players in this extraordinary setting are crocodiles, which can be observed at various points along the route. The boat will arrive at the private wildlife preserve Black Madero where you can enjoy a delicious typical lunch buffet. Once lunch has ended, you will continue on to enjoy the other attractions in the area, such as the Frog Pond, the Serpentarium and the Butterfly Pavilion, where you can observe relax and first-hand some of the species common to the area. You can also take walks through the beautiful Botanical Gardens, a place where you will be able to see many birds in total freedom. Towards the end of the day, you will have time for a little break where you will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious coffee. Afterwards it will be time to return to San Jose and your hotel.
Day Trip to Irazu Volcano and Boat Ride on Sarapiqui River from San Jose
This complete tour gives you the opportunity to enjoy the highlights of Costa Rica in one full day, first by going to the “Ruinas de Cartago” where you will get to know the amazing story that surrounds this place, then we will visit the Irazú Volcano, with it’s unique view to the crater and on a clear day you can see both the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean.Once that we arrive to Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí we’ll board the boat to discover the richness of Costa Rica’s nature along the river. The boat ride will last two hours, time to witness the magnificent rain forest and its habitants, such as toucans, monkeys, sloths, crocodiles and many other species.At the end of this river adventure you will be arriving to a private farm, to enjoy a home-style lunch, and then you can hike on one of the nature trails. Also you will have the opportunity to visit our Butterfly Garden, an unbelievable snake collection and the Frog Sanctuary.In the afternoon before returning to the city, enjoy the scenic view of the exuberant Braulio Carrillo, as you pass through this spectacular National Park.
Canopy Tour and Safari in Sarapiqui River from San José
Our naturalist guide will pick you up at your hotel early in the morning to star your journey of 1 ½ hours to Puerto Viejo de sarapiqui passing through one of the most exuberant National parks in Costa Rica. You will be able to enjoy the scenic views as we travel.Once in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui, you will board a boat to discover the richness of Costa Rica nature along the river. The boat ride will last two hours, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy the magnificent rain forest and it habitants, such as toucans, monkeys, sloths, crocodiles and many other species.Then you will arrive to a private reserve where you will have the choice of reaching the Canopy starting point by hiking. The Canopy starts with an explanation of the basic principals needed to make this experience an enjoyable and safe one.This is the adventure that lets you roam around the treetops leaping from platform to platform, in a special system of steel cables using professional climbing gear.This excursion requires no previous experience, Proficiency Level = Easy!. Each trip between the 15 platforms and the suspension bridge is a unique experience in itself. After such an adrenaline packed two hours, you will be able to enjoy a home-style lunch At the private reserve.
Sarapiqui River Boat Tour and Zipline Adventure
Your naturalist guide will pick you up at your hotel in San Jose between 9:30 and 10:30 am (confirm exact timing after booking) and you will begin the 2-hour journey to Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui in an air-conditioned vehicle. When you arrive in the town, board a boat and start the 1.5-hour boat tour up the Sarapiqui River, where you will pass through Braulio Carrillo National Park. After the boat tour, the zipline tour begins with an introduction to ziplining and a safety briefing. Soar over the treetops, zipping between 17 platforms and over a 150-foot (45-meter) suspension bridge. This aerial adventure takes place in the middle of the rain forest, using a special system of steel cables and professional climbing equipment. After this adrenaline-fueled zipline tour, enjoy a delicious local lunch on a private reserve. You will also the opportunity to visit a butterfly garden and a reptile sanctuary housing frogs and snakes. Return back to your hotel in San Jose around 5:30 pm.