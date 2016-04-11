Full-Day Safari on the Sarapiqui River from San Jose

The tour starts in the morning, taking the road leading to the Braulio Carrillo National Park, which where you will spend much of your journey, observing its magnificent greenery and variety of flora. This road is one way that allows the group to reach Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui, where Costa Rica Fun Adventures provide the comfort of a private and exclusive dock for customers, where you can enjoy delicious local fruits as you approach the boat that will take you through the Sarapiqui River. This route along the river takes about an hour and a half. It is here that you will begin the great adventure in the rainforest. Observe a variety of birds and animals, along with many species of plants and trees. Undoubtedly the main players in this extraordinary setting are crocodiles, which can be observed at various points along the route. The boat will arrive at the private wildlife preserve Black Madero where you can enjoy a delicious typical lunch buffet. Once lunch has ended, you will continue on to enjoy the other attractions in the area, such as the Frog Pond, the Serpentarium and the Butterfly Pavilion, where you can observe relax and first-hand some of the species common to the area. You can also take walks through the beautiful Botanical Gardens, a place where you will be able to see many birds in total freedom. Towards the end of the day, you will have time for a little break where you will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious coffee. Afterwards it will be time to return to San Jose and your hotel.