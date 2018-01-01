Welcome to Heredia Area

At the southern point of the province, only 11km north of San José, a quaint university city sits in the shadow of the dormant Volcán Barva. Established in 1706, Heredia is known as the ‘City of Flowers’ due to its verdant flora, which thrive in the area's temperate climate and sporadic rain showers. Dotted with colonial architecture, it’s a popular choice for those wanting to learn Spanish.

