Welcome to Cartago Area

The riverbank setting of the city of Cartago was handpicked by Spanish governor Juan Vásquez de Coronado, who said that he had ‘never seen a more beautiful valley.’ Cartago was founded as Costa Rica’s first capital in 1563, and Coronado’s successors endowed the city with fine colonial architecture. However, the city was destroyed during a 1723 eruption of Volcán Irazú. Any remaining landmarks were toppled by earthquakes in 1841 and 1910.

