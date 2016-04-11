Welcome to Cartago Area
Although the city was relegated to backwater status when the seat of government moved to San José in 1823, the surrounding area, particularly the Orosi Valley, flourished during the days of the coffee trade. Today, much of the region continues to be devoted to coffee production. Although Cartago no longer has the prestige of a national capital, it remains a vital commercial hub – not to mention the site of some of the country's most important religious monuments.
Top experiences in Cartago Area
Recent articles
Cartago Area activities
Cycle Central America
This trip provides a piece of magic; aboard your bike, pedal through the lush countryside of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama past gleaming lakes, enormous volcanoes, colonial towns, and sunny beachfronts across the Caribbean. These are iconic destinations and seeing them on two wheels gives a unique perspective on the region. The ride of your life is waiting to begin. All that’s missing is you.