Welcome to Cartago
Top experiences in Cartago
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Cartago activities
Cartago by Rail from San Jose: Bike Ride and Market Tour
Meet your local guide and small group at a central location near Parque de Español (Spain Park), one of the oldest parks in the city. Learn a bit of history about the area, crossing the street for a close-up view of the Yellow House — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — before continuing on foot to the National Liquor Factory. Your guide shares snippets about these 19th-century landmarks before you make your trip out of town. Follow your guide on a 10-minute hike up into the hills of San Jose until arriving at the Atlantic Railroad, where you’ll hop on a train to Cartago. This scenic 45-minute journey takes you past the university campus and further into the mountains through local coffee plantations. When you reach Cartago, hop on your bike and coast through the streets of this beautiful city, learning all about its history along the way. Your guide makes regular stops at colonial landmarks to fill you in on the background of this historical Costa Rican town, where you'll be among many locals who get around by bicycle.Finish up at the Central Market, where you can brush shoulders with the locals and sample the cuisine, gaining plenty of insight from your guide on regional foods and flavors. Afterward, hop on a local bus and return to San Jose, where your guide will happily point you in the direction of your accommodation or offer tips on exploring the city.
Half-Day Trip to Irazu Volcano and Cartago from San Jose
The trip begins by ascending the breathtaking summit of the Irazu Volcano, passing all types and forms of vegetation, from coffee plantations, to ferns, depending on the elevation. The trip leads up to a spectacular view of the massive crater which is home to a lagoon with a mystical green hue surrounded by jagged rocks. It should be mentioned, that on a clear day you can actually see both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans! After an exciting tour of the volcano, you will descend to the historical city of Cartago. Here you will visit the mysterious ruins of the old Parish and take in the beautiful Basilica of our Virgin of Los Angeles (Virgen de los Angeles) with rich displays of carvings, statues and other art.
Irazu Volcano Park, Cartago, Orosi Valley Tour from San Jose
You will be picked up from your hotel in San Jose between 7 and 7:30am. You will then travel 12 miles Eeast through the Panamerican Higway to Cartago province.At 9:30am you will arrive at Irazu Volcano National Park for a short walk to the main craters, enjoying great panoramic views of the Caribbean and Central Valley. A tour guide will explain all important facts about history, activities, vegetation and wildlife. After spending one hour at the volcano viewpoint, you will start to make your way to downtown Cartago in order to visit the main Basilica.At around 11:30am, you will visit Cartago City's main attractions including the Los Angeles Basilica. At 12:15pm you will continue to the wonderful Orosi Coffee Valley, stop at a viewpoint for beautiful pictures of the region and proceed to a restaurant for a great lunch.Lunch will be served at 1:15pm at La Casona del Cafetal, a gourmet Restaurant located at the edge of Cachi Lake. Afterwards, you will be taken back to your hotel in San Jose, arriving at approximately 3pm.
Irazu Volcano and Hacienda Orosi Hot Springs
Take the South Pan-American Highway and then begin the ascent up the slopes of Irazu Volcano. The winding road travels through fertile lands cultivated with all kinds of vegetables and passes by panoramic viewpoints along the way. On the top of the volcano, you can observe the main craters and even as far as the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea on a clear day. As we descend to the city of Cartago, we will stop at the Virgin of the Angels Basilica that, according to religious custom, is a peregrination site for many believers.Surrounded by rain forest and lush vegetation, La Hacienda Orosi has hypothermal mineral water ideal for soaking. Relax in the hot waters and take in the minerals, salts, and ions in the pools, which enrich skin tissues and stimulate the senses. Hacienda Orosi is a mystical land where positive energy is perceived as you walk, tranquility as you breathe, and peace as you enjoy this place.
Irazú Volcano Half-Day Tour from San Jose
The trip begins by ascending the breathtaking summit of the volcano, on a road traversing different types and forms of vegetation (from coffee plantations to ferns) depending on the elevation. The trip leads up to a spectacular view of the massive crater, which is home to a lagoon with a mystical green hue surrounded by jagged rocks. It should be mentioned, that on a clear day you can actually see both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. After an exciting tour of the volcano, you will descend to the historical city of Cartago. Here you will visit the mysterious ruins of the old Parish and take in the beautiful Virgin of the Angels (Virgen de los Angeles) Basilica, with rich displays of carvings, statues, and other art.
Bike near of San Jose at Mountain or city or combination of both
Bike near of San Jose at Mountain or city or combination you choose the location in both cases you will use a mountain bike, we pick at hotels in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago. This tour includes: -Bike -Helmet -reflective accessories -bottle of water -Fruits The thousands of roads and stretches that Costa Rica has are the perfect scenario for cycling. If you are looking for a mountain bike, rugged, with mud, rocks and a great view. A pastime cycling on the shores of a lake, where you can simply pedal and exercise a little, or a road bike, traveling several places; the options are thousands. In the 90s mountain biking became popular in Costa Rica, since then it has always been growing. If you are looking for adventure, to know nature from a different perspective and to practice a sport, mountain biking is your thing. With tours that run from the rivers to the volcanoes, a mountain bike, thirst for adventure and your camera is the only thing you need. On the other hand, road cycling offers another type of adrenaline and excitement. With scenarios such as hills with views, with descents that reach 45 km per hour, if what you are looking for is speed and a good exercise here is where you should be. Combine volcanoes, rivers, lakes, beaches, trails and even roads with unparalleled scenic beauty, animals and plants of all kinds; the result, a country in the most perfect conditions to travel on two wheels. The best adventure for your vacation. Some places to visit and enjoying this adventure are, from San Antonio de Escazú to the University for Peace, from Turrialba to Switzerland, from the Cañón del Guarco to Copey de Dota, among others.