Bike near of San Jose at Mountain or city or combination you choose the location in both cases you will use a mountain bike, we pick at hotels in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago. This tour includes: -Bike -Helmet -reflective accessories -bottle of water -Fruits The thousands of roads and stretches that Costa Rica has are the perfect scenario for cycling. If you are looking for a mountain bike, rugged, with mud, rocks and a great view. A pastime cycling on the shores of a lake, where you can simply pedal and exercise a little, or a road bike, traveling several places; the options are thousands. In the 90s mountain biking became popular in Costa Rica, since then it has always been growing. If you are looking for adventure, to know nature from a different perspective and to practice a sport, mountain biking is your thing. With tours that run from the rivers to the volcanoes, a mountain bike, thirst for adventure and your camera is the only thing you need. On the other hand, road cycling offers another type of adrenaline and excitement. With scenarios such as hills with views, with descents that reach 45 km per hour, if what you are looking for is speed and a good exercise here is where you should be. Combine volcanoes, rivers, lakes, beaches, trails and even roads with unparalleled scenic beauty, animals and plants of all kinds; the result, a country in the most perfect conditions to travel on two wheels. The best adventure for your vacation. Some places to visit and enjoying this adventure are, from San Antonio de Escazú to the University for Peace, from Turrialba to Switzerland, from the Cañón del Guarco to Copey de Dota, among others.