Welcome to Alajuela
Costa Rica’s second city is by no means a tourist ‘destination.’ Much of the architecture is unremarkable, the streets are often crowded and there isn't a lot to see. But it’s an inherently Costa Rican city, and in its more relaxed moments it reveals itself as such – a place where families have leisurely Sunday lunches and teenagers steal kisses in the park. With plenty of amenities, shops, restaurants, supermarkets and banks, it makes an excellent base from which to explore the countryside to the north.
Doka Coffee Plantation, Grecia and Sarchi Oxcart Factory Tour from San Jose
This tour will take you three cultural visits. First you will traverse the city of Alajuela and head into the mountains. Here you will visit Doka Coffee Estate (one of the largest coffee and sugar cane plantations in Costa Rica), where you will be treated to an extensive coffee tour. Your journey then moves on to the picturesque town of Grecia, where you will see its famous metal church. You will make a final stop at the town of Sarchi, known as the birthplace of Costa Rica’s artisans. Here you will get to admire the works of the local craftsmen, including the traditional ox cart. Lunch is included in the tour.
Hanging Bridges Adventure in San Luis from San Jose
Journey 1.5-hours from San José and get in touch with nature, with a visit to San Luis Adventure Park, located in San Ramon, Alajuela. Find a tranquil forest in the clouds, with trails just over a half mile (1-kilometer) in length, full of beautiful flora and fauna. Visit the hummingbird garden, a butterfly garden, and traverse six suspension bridges. Enjoy the grandeur of nature in Costa Rica, with the perfect tour for the whole family. See beautiful orchids, partake in some bird watching, and observe various types of animals including the howler monkey, the coatis (also know as the coatimundi or the hog-nosed coon), and more.
Private Puntarenas Shore Excursion: Poas Volcano and La Paz Waterfall Gardens
This tour departs very early from the Puntarenas Pier to visit the amazing Poas Volcano. Located north of the central valley in the Alajuela province you will find this volcano of an altitude of 2.708 meters above sea level and temperature ranging from 45 f° to 70 f°. It is one of the most spectacular volcanoes in Costa Rica, mainly for its primary crater that has a warm and acid lagoon, turquoise colors and active fumaroles; it also has cold water lagoon, natural hiking paths and great biodiversity. It's last significant eruption occurred in 1994 spitting rocks around its crater; earlier in 1952 and 1954 had an important period of activity in which it was observed ash clouds, hot rocks and loud rumbles that formed the inner cone in the main crater of about 40 meters in height. Nowadays its activity consists in gas and water emissions. The Poas volcano is one of the most visited volcano in the region for its distinctive features and incredible beauty.You will also get to see the Paz Waterfall Gardens. It is the #1 most visited privately owned ecological attraction in Costa Rica featuring the best hiking near San Jose, the most famous waterfalls in Costa Rica, rescued wildlife preserve with over 100 species of animals and an environmental education program.
Private transfer from San Jose-Heredia-Alajuela Hotels to International Airport
Let us make your last day in Costa Rica an easy way. Our duly identified representative will assist you with your luggage and any important information you need and will take you in a comfortable modern air-conditioned car/van or mini van from whatever your hotel is in downtown San Jose, Alajuela or Heredia to the International Airport. Our company provides the unlimited transportation solution from and to the International Airport. We are specialised in the transportation market. Professional english speaking driver equipped with the most recent navigation devices connected to the internet to ensure the update traffic data. This is how we beat the traffic and provide you with the exceptional traveling experience. Our vehicles have free wifi, radio communication with our office of operations 24 hours, permits and all the insurance required by law. Do not worry about looking for a transport and losing valuable time trying to reach the airport. We take care!
Day Trip from San Jose to Tabacon Hot Springs Resort & Spa
Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. We will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups
Day Trip from San Jose to Arenal Hanging Bridges & Tabacon Hot Springs Resort
Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. After lunch, we will visit Mistico Park. At Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, the junction between the two types of ecosystems forming a transitional vegetation strip with high biodiversity occurred. In this forest we can observe both highland bird species, like bellbirds and species of trees like yema huevo, cirri and pilón. We can also see lowland species like toucans and Crested guans, and trees like caobilla, fruta dorada and maquenque. The treetop is a diverse and almost unknown environment to science; it is a space that offers a completely different perspective than the one seen from the ground, with various species of epiphytic plants, birds and butterflies. One of the advantages of walking on Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park compared to walking on the ground is that it allows to observe more species, more closely. It also allows appreciating the shape of trees, flowers and vegetable structures that emerge above the canopy. Finally, we will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups