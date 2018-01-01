Day Trip from San Jose to Arenal Hanging Bridges & Tabacon Hot Springs Resort

Located north of Costa Rica, is the impressive Arenal Volcano, a natural phenomenon that attracts thousands of thousands of tourists for its permanent, extraordinary volcanic activity that on clear nights resemble pyrotechnic games with intermittent explosions of ash and lava. Our tour begins when our guide pick you up at the lobby of your Hotel and move to the northern part of the country, being unavoidable to make a brief stop in the famous town of Sarchi, internationally known for its laborious artisans who give Sarchi renown as the cradle of the Costa Rican Crafts. Following our trip we will pass through plantations of various agricultural products, ornamental plants, cattle farms, until we reach the town of La Fortuna to have lunch in a cozy restaurant just in front of the Volcano. This excellent location allows us from very early, to have the best view waiting for the Volcano to please the visitors. After lunch, we will visit Mistico Park. At Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, the junction between the two types of ecosystems forming a transitional vegetation strip with high biodiversity occurred. In this forest we can observe both highland bird species, like bellbirds and species of trees like yema huevo, cirri and pilón. We can also see lowland species like toucans and Crested guans, and trees like caobilla, fruta dorada and maquenque. The treetop is a diverse and almost unknown environment to science; it is a space that offers a completely different perspective than the one seen from the ground, with various species of epiphytic plants, birds and butterflies. One of the advantages of walking on Místico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park compared to walking on the ground is that it allows to observe more species, more closely. It also allows appreciating the shape of trees, flowers and vegetable structures that emerge above the canopy. Finally, we will rest in one of the best hot springs in the area, where you can optionally have the oportunity to have a massage or spa treatment booked in advance. To close with a gold pin, an excellent dinner will be served, always with the best view of the Arenal volcano to not miss a single opportunity to observe its possible explosions of incandescent lights. After dinner we will return to San Jose. Tour includes: Bilingual tour guide, comfortable transportation, bottled water, buffet lunch and dinner and entrance fees. Daily departure time - 7:00 am aprox depending of your hotel location (Pick up and drop off from all major Hotels in San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia provinces. Drop off time : 9:00 pm aprox. Personalized service & small groups