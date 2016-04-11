Welcome to Dominical
Those days aren't entirely gone, but in 2015 a bunch of paver stones laid along the beach became the town's first real road. And as an increasing population of expats and gringos began to hunker down, some more sophisticated (though decidedly eco-friendly) businesses began to sprout. Now, the sheer volume of cars, bicycles and pedestrians on the main street, particularly around the time of neighboring Uvita's hippie festival Envision and in the high season, is staggering. Rainier months remain as languidly 'old Costa Rica' as ever.
Top experiences in Dominical
Amazing hotels and hostels
Dominical activities
Waterfalls Adventure From: Jaco
Your adventure begins in Jaco aboard a private 4x4 vehicle between 6 am and 7 am (confirm exact time after booking). Your guide will bring you south along the coast to the first waterfall in Dominical. Take a dip and enjoy this waterfall, complete with the rope-swing. Then, drive another 15 minutes south to Uvita for the second set of falls. Here, you can jump off the falls and into the swimming hole, if you choose, or slide down a natural water slide. Then, after a delicious Costa Rican lunch you will go deep in the mountains and begin a 20-minute hike to the most beautiful waterfall in Costa Rica. If you really want to get your adrenaline pumping, your guide can help you safely climb up the face of the waterfall to cliff jump or dive from either a 25 or 33-foot cliff into the deep water. For serious adrenaline junkies, there is also the opportunity to jump from 75 feet. None of the jumps are required, so if you are traveling with an adventurous spirit but just want to watch or swim that is fine too. After all your desires for swimming, jumping, flipping and diving are quenched, we will drive back to Jaco and you will get dropped off at your hotel. Be sure to bring close-toed shoes or strap-on sandals (no flip-flops), a bathing suite, water and bug spray. All entrance fees are included.
Trek Hidden Costa Rica
Think you know Costa Rica? Trade in the same old settings for the real deal. Trek into the heart of the jungle to live with three families in a remote village. Discover the emerald core of a diverse land while bunking down behind a massive waterfall in a hidden cave. Learn about the medicinal plants native to these parts and how to make sugarcane candy. This is a spectacular country with opportunities for waterfall rappelling, surfing, and whitewater rafting. This is what adventure is all about.