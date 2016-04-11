Waterfalls Adventure From: Jaco

Your adventure begins in Jaco aboard a private 4x4 vehicle between 6 am and 7 am (confirm exact time after booking). Your guide will bring you south along the coast to the first waterfall in Dominical. Take a dip and enjoy this waterfall, complete with the rope-swing. Then, drive another 15 minutes south to Uvita for the second set of falls. Here, you can jump off the falls and into the swimming hole, if you choose, or slide down a natural water slide. Then, after a delicious Costa Rican lunch you will go deep in the mountains and begin a 20-minute hike to the most beautiful waterfall in Costa Rica. If you really want to get your adrenaline pumping, your guide can help you safely climb up the face of the waterfall to cliff jump or dive from either a 25 or 33-foot cliff into the deep water. For serious adrenaline junkies, there is also the opportunity to jump from 75 feet. None of the jumps are required, so if you are traveling with an adventurous spirit but just want to watch or swim that is fine too. After all your desires for swimming, jumping, flipping and diving are quenched, we will drive back to Jaco and you will get dropped off at your hotel. Be sure to bring close-toed shoes or strap-on sandals (no flip-flops), a bathing suite, water and bug spray. All entrance fees are included.