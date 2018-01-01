Welcome to The Atlantic Slope
Today, the railroad is no longer. Likewise, banana production is not as mighty as it once was, supplanted in many areas by pineapples and African oil palms.
6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puerto Limon Highlights
The best tour you can take during your visit to Puerto Limon, Costa Rica. Come with us and enjoy our 6 in 1 tour with a professional naturalist tour guide, who will explain you the most important aspects of the Afro-Caribbean Culture of Costa Rica and show you the rich wildlife of this fascinating region. During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: History records that in 1502 Christopher Columbus landed in Costa Rica at the place known as Puerto Limón. The country's port par excellence thanks to import and export traffic, Limón now has the facilities to receive cruise ships as well. The city's old quarter has the characteristics of a historical center and is currently under urban renovation with restoration of buildings and a pedestrian walkway from Parque Vargas to the market. 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Note: We stop at a banana plantation but we do not get inside the packing house 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
Puerto Limon: Tortuguero Canals, Playa Bonita, Plantation Tour
You'll start this 3-to-4 hours shore excursion by meeting your local excursion guide just outside Puerto Limon's cruise ship terminal. Hop into a comfortable, air conditioned vehicle and get ready to go. Along the trip, your guide will give you interesting bits of information about Costa Rica's Caribbean province.City Tour and Scenic ViewGet a magnificent view of Puerto Limon’s town from a panoramic viewpoint. This is a great opportunity to take a picture of the city and the ship docks.Tortuguero Canals boat rideDiscover the Tortuguero Canals in a covered boat during a one-hour ride. Your tour guide will point you to the different plants and animals in the area, and you'll learn about its biodiversity.Fruit StandLearn more about tropical plants and their fruits. You'll be able to see the actual plants and trees, and also taste some of these delicious fruits at a rustic fruit stand on the way to Cahuita.Banana PlantationBananas are a big part of Costa Rican economy, with Limon being central to this activity. You will stop beside a banana plantation and learn about the process of cultivating, harvesting and shipping the fruit (please keep in mind that, due to regulations, we are not allowed to enter the processing plant).Playa BonitaYou'll visit Playa Bonita, or "beautiful beach". Enjoy Bonita's beach unique scenery, and if the weather's nice, you'll be able to take a dip in the sea. If you want to, you can just relax in a chair or purchase some local dishes at the nearby restaurants.SupermarketOnce you are back in town, you will have the opportunity to take a look at the products at the market in the city of Limon and purchase some Costa Rican coffee and other local goods.
Puerto Limon Eco Adventure Combo Tour
Known as Costa Rica's Amazon because of its surrounding rain forest, the Tortuguero Canal region is rich with exotic flora and fauna. Board your covered boat for a leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide will explain the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, sloths, toucans, bats, aquatic birds, iguanas and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. At the end of your cruise, board your waiting transportation for the short transfer to Jungle Breezes Biological Reserve, where the adventure awaits for you. Enjoy the marvelous experience of taking the tour that will give you the opportunity of crossing the “jungle” like a monkey in its habitat. You will cross the forest from tree to tree with first class equipment.If you want an adrenaline rush then this is the tour for you! Glide through the treetops with this exhilarating adventure: 11 cables and 12 platforms stretched across the length of the rain forest. The longest cable is 270m long and you will experience heights up to 80 meters. Here you can enjoy the gripping thrill of the wind in your face as you soar through the rain forest witnessing some of the most spectacular views. The platforms are arranged at different heights and levels of excitement. Up to platform 5, all cables are of similar length, however after this platform, the cables become even more thrilling. Here those people who would like to give up and return to the lodge may do so. This opportunity is also offered at platform 7. For those of you who enjoy the thrill, it is go, go, go, all the way to platform 12. All tour guides are expertly trained in first aid, and carry special packs to assist them in the event of an emergency to administer the required attention. The zipline tour begins with an orientation chat where the rules and regulations for safety and security are explained thoroughly. The orientation chat is very important and it is imperative that all advice is adhered to throughout the tour.
Shore Excursion: Tortuguero Canal Eco Cruise and Banana Plantation
The tour begins at Limon Pier where you hop on a luxury air-conditioned motor coach for a 20 minutes drive along scenic roads, passing quaint villages on your way to the famous Tortuguero Canals. Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. After the boat ride, enjoy a snack of fresh tropical fruits before to board your mini bus again for the journey to the next destination. A Del Monte Banana Plantation where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained.
Nature History Combo Tour from Limon
Known as Costa Rica's Amazon because of its surrounding rain forest, the Tortuguero Canal region is rich with exotic flora and fauna. Board your covered boat for a leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, sloths, toucans, bats, aquatic birds, iguanas and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. At the end of your cruise, board your waiting transportation for the short transfer to Brisas de la Jungla, where an interesting nature walk and visit into the rain forest awaits for you. La Jungla Trail offers a 1 km trek through a secondary forest offering beautiful landscapes, various flora and fauna, and including many opportunities to see the remarkably fascinating different frog species of Costa Rica, such as the red dart frog (dendrobates pumillo). Inside the trail, among the abundant fauna, visitors may witness the 3 toed sloths and see the different species of birds: Toucans, Oropendola, Tanagers, Hummingbirds, kiskidees, squirrels, and the majestic butterflies that swarm through the trail. The creeks which appear during the trail, add a crisp freshness to the air, yet more importantly enable the reproduction of many of the organisms living there. For example these creeks create the perfect atmosphere for the various types of frogs you will encounter, allowing the perfect place for egg laying. You will witness the beautiful flora, such as the epiphytes, orchids and bromeliads as well as other ground level plants with various sized leaves appearing in their plenty. The different species of trees ranging from young to old, small to large, serve as homes to many of the creatures being large mammals to tiny insects. These trees as you will witness are also adorned by the lianas that hang from the branches. After the tour, enjoy complementary fruits and get that special gift you are looking for in the souvenir’s store.On the way back you will enjoy a short city tour before the drop off at the pier.
Jaguar Rescue Center from Limon
Enjoy a 6-hour small group tour to the Jaguar Rescue Center Foundation and La Ceiba Private Reserve Release Site. You’ll learn about the Jaguar Rescue Center’s important mission to protect, rehabilitate, help, and release animals back into the wild. The lush reserve protects many of Costa Rica’s endangered species. Learn about these animals while viewing them up close and take a stroll on the beautiful rain forest habitat.