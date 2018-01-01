Welcome to Reserva Biológica Hitoy-Cerere

One of Costa Rica's most rugged and rarely visited reserves, 99-sq-km Hitoy-Cerere sits at the edge of the Cordillera de Talamanca, characterized by varying altitudes, evergreen forests and rushing rivers. This may be one of the wettest reserves in the park system, inundated with 4000mm to 6000mm of rain annually. Be aware that the river can wash away bridges; check with a guide before you visit.

