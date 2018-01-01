Welcome to Reserva Biológica Hitoy-Cerere
One of Costa Rica's most rugged and rarely visited reserves, 99-sq-km Hitoy-Cerere sits at the edge of the Cordillera de Talamanca, characterized by varying altitudes, evergreen forests and rushing rivers. This may be one of the wettest reserves in the park system, inundated with 4000mm to 6000mm of rain annually. Be aware that the river can wash away bridges; check with a guide before you visit.
The reserve is surrounded by some of the country’s most remote indigenous reserves, which you can visit with a local guide. This virgin habitat is also home to jaguars.
Although there's a ranger station with bathrooms at the reserve entrance, there are no other facilities nearby. A 9km trail leads south to a waterfall, but it's steep, slippery and poorly maintained. When rivers are high, some crossings may be impassable. Jungle boots are recommended.