Welcome to Guápiles & Around

A pleasant and decidedly nontouristy (but not terribly scenic) lowland agricultural town, Guápiles lies at the base of the northern foothills of the Cordillera Central. It serves as a transportation center for the Río Frío banana-growing region and also makes a convenient base from which to explore Parque Nacional Braulio Carrillo – the entrance is a 20-minute drive away – or go ziplining in Veragua Rainforest Research & Adventure Park.