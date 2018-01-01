Private Tour Limon HIghlights 6 in 1

During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: A bus drive around the City of Puerto Limon 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. Note: In this tour we visit the plantations. No the packing houses due they are private properties and we are not allowed to get in. 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean enjoys a diversity of cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also differentiate it from the rest of the country. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…