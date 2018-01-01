Welcome to Bribrí
From Bribrí it's 34km to the border at Sixaola.
Top experiences in Bribrí
Food and drink
Bribrí activities
Private Tour Limon HIghlights 6 in 1
During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: A bus drive around the City of Puerto Limon 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. Note: In this tour we visit the plantations. No the packing houses due they are private properties and we are not allowed to get in. 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean enjoys a diversity of cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also differentiate it from the rest of the country. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
Private Tour Limon Highlights for wheelchair passengers
A great private tour for passengers travelling on a wheelchair and their families. A flexible tour where you will enjoy the best of Puerto Limon During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: Around the City of Puerto Limon. 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. Visit to Plantation only. No packing house. 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean enjoys a diversity of cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also differentiate it from the rest of the country. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
Tortuguero Canals Tour
Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions.Fruit stand: You will be taken to the “fruit towns”. An area where the sweetest and best tropical fruits are produced. Try them from the hands of smiling agricultures proud to share their crops with our visitors.Visit a Banana plantation for outside, our guide will provide you many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained, including the crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world, with more than 106,000 acres of plantations devoted exclusively to banana production, and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, which has become one of the most important economic activities in the region. This is a very interesting cultural experience that you can’t miss.The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide will show you the rain forest eco-system and point out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife, including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. Stop in the beach: You can eat in a restaurant on the beach, (lunch not included).City Tour: History records that in 1502 Christopher Columbus landed in Costa Rica at the place known as Puerto Limón. The country's port has much import and export traffic. The city's old quarter has the characteristics of a historical center and is currently under urban renovation with restoration of buildings and a pedestrian walkway from Vargas Park to the market.Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy many different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean is full of diversity, and boasts many cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also set it aside from the rest of the country.This tour is designed to help you become an expert on the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.
Limon Highlights 7 in 1 combo tour private tour
Bribri Cultural Tour with Waterfall Hike from Limon
At around 8am, board your vehicle and head towards the Bribri Reserve, the largest indigenous community in Costa Rica and also Talamanca's headboard. Upon arrival, you'll begin your visit of the indigenous community of Watsi.First, enjoy the opportunity to experience a true Bribri tribe purification ritual by a Shaman (or Awa). To begin, the Shaman welcomes you and begins to explain the various indigenous cultures in Costa Rica including his Bribri culture. Topics covered in the discussion include the history of colonization, fishing, agriculture, ceramics, clothing, Sibu (God), importance of cocao and maize, and materials used to build their conical-shaped houses. Next, during the optional portion of the tour where you can participate in the purification ritual, you'll sit next to the Shaman while he burns special leaves Shamans have used for thousands of years. Taking the leaves that have not been burned in its entirety, the Shaman passes them around the client without making physical contact. Listening to the sound that emits from the leaves, experience how the Shaman can identify if a person has any ailments and offer remedy advice. After this ceremony, the Shaman will play the drum and you'll participate in a special dance that has many meanings for their culture, which you will learn. Later, visit the home of an indigenous family, where 5 generations live together under the same roof. In this up-close and personal encounter, you'll get to know many aspects about their lives and lifestyle. See their houses inside and out. Watch as they prepare a typical meal and taste the indigenous flavors while enjoying lunch. Stroll through their gardens filled with medicinal plants. Grind your own cocoa to make chocolate and learn about their secrets in this age-old process. Taste the chocolate product you've prepared along with smelling and tasting other variations.Lastly, head towards one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the area, the River Waterfall. After a drive and a short hike, you'll arrive at the waterfall to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of this natural water feature. Take a dip in its refreshing pools if you're interested. Once you've spent a little time here, head to the vehicle for your return to your Puerto de Limon or Cahuita hotel.
Kekoldi Hike and Swim from Puerto Viejo de Limon
Begin your day tour with pickup from your hotel, then visit an old, abandoned cocoa plantation. You will slowly ascend through the forests of the area. Your guide will provide you with all the necessary information about the local community, its history, culture and traditions.Throughout your tour, you will see and hear birds, frogs, butterflies and other animals as well as exotic flowers like heliconias.During the climb through the forest, you will stop at an observation deck, where you can relax and watch the birds of prey as well as the mountains of Talamanca, the Panama Sixola River valley, and the Atlantic coast.Continue on through the tropical forest to a waterfall where you can go for a swim. Then stop at the home of a local Bribri family for a delicious lunch and a conversation about the indigenous traditions and customs. You can also purchase local crafts in the community before heading back to your hotel.