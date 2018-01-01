Welcome to Pamplona

Spectacularly set in the deep Valle del Espíritu Santo in the Cordillera Oriental, colonial-era Pamplona, founded by Pedro de Orsúa and Ortún Velasco in 1549, is a delightful town of old churches, narrow streets and bustling commerce. With an average temperature of just 16°C, this university town is not a major destination in its own right, but is a welcome respite from the heat of nearby Bucaramanga and Cúcuta, and a nice stopover en route to or from Venezuela. Unfortunately, an 1875 earthquake wiped out a good part of the town. Today, the inviting plaza is a mix of reconstructed colonial and modern architecture and there's a surprising number of trendy cafes, bars and restaurants catering to the young population.