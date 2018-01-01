Welcome to Cúcuta
As far as border towns go, Cúcuta could be worse. Though it's a hot and muggy mess, it's a big city with all manner of restaurants, modern shopping malls, decent hotels, trendy neighborhoods (especially those saddled up against Av Libertadores) and an airport (which is to say, it offers more than most South America borders). The notoriously chaotic bus station is likely all you'll see of it, though.
