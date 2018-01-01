Welcome to Yuányáng Rice Terraces

Picture hilltop villages, the only things visible above rolling fog and cloud banks, an artist’s palette of colours at sunrise and sunset, spirit-recharging treks through centuries-old rice-covered hills, with a few water buffalo eyeing you contentedly nearby. Yes, it’s hard not to become indulgent when describing these tītián (梯田; rice terraces), hewn from the rolling topography by the Hani throughout the centuries. They cover roughly 125 sq km and are one of Yúnnán’s most stunning sights.

