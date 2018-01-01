Welcome to Shílín

A conglomeration of utterly bizarre but stunning karst geology and a hell of a lot of tourists, Shílín (石林), about 120km southeast of Kūnmíng, is equal parts tourist trap and natural wonderland. A massive collection of grey limestone pillars split and eroded by wind and rainwater (the tallest reaches 30m high), the place was, according to legend, created by immortals who smashed a mountain into a labyrinth for lovers seeking privacy.

Yes, it’s packed to the gills, every single rock is affixed with a cheesy poetic moniker, Sani women can be persistent in sales, and it’s all pricey as hell. Yet, idyllic, secluded walks are within 2km of the centre and by sunset or moonlight Shílín becomes other-worldly. To avoid the crowds, arrive early and avoid weekends.

Kunming Private Day Tour of the Stone Forest

The Stone Forest is a remarkable set of limestone formations located in Yunnan Province China, near Shilin and approximately 120 kilometers from the provincial capital Kunming. At this unique place you'll see tall rocks that seem to rise from the ground in the manner of stalagmites, thereby creating the illusion of a forest made of stone. Your tour will take you through the entire Stone Forest; which includes the Greater Stone Forest, the Lesser Stone Forest, the Outer Stone Forest, and the Stone Forest Lake.Be prepared to be amazed by these incredible natural formation. You will spend a few hours walking through the winding trails as you learn from your guide about the legends behind these impressive but (just as equally) strange stone formations. Once the walking tour has concluded you will enjoy a local lunch before being driven back to your hotel in Kunming.
