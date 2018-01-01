Kunming Private Day Tour of the Stone Forest

The Stone Forest is a remarkable set of limestone formations located in Yunnan Province China, near Shilin and approximately 120 kilometers from the provincial capital Kunming. At this unique place you'll see tall rocks that seem to rise from the ground in the manner of stalagmites, thereby creating the illusion of a forest made of stone. Your tour will take you through the entire Stone Forest; which includes the Greater Stone Forest, the Lesser Stone Forest, the Outer Stone Forest, and the Stone Forest Lake.Be prepared to be amazed by these incredible natural formation. You will spend a few hours walking through the winding trails as you learn from your guide about the legends behind these impressive but (just as equally) strange stone formations. Once the walking tour has concluded you will enjoy a local lunch before being driven back to your hotel in Kunming.