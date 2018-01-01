Welcome to Shílín
Yes, it’s packed to the gills, every single rock is affixed with a cheesy poetic moniker, Sani women can be persistent in sales, and it’s all pricey as hell. Yet, idyllic, secluded walks are within 2km of the centre and by sunset or moonlight Shílín becomes other-worldly. To avoid the crowds, arrive early and avoid weekends.
Top experiences in Shílín
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Shílín activities
Kunming Private Day Tour of the Stone Forest
The Stone Forest is a remarkable set of limestone formations located in Yunnan Province China, near Shilin and approximately 120 kilometers from the provincial capital Kunming. At this unique place you'll see tall rocks that seem to rise from the ground in the manner of stalagmites, thereby creating the illusion of a forest made of stone. Your tour will take you through the entire Stone Forest; which includes the Greater Stone Forest, the Lesser Stone Forest, the Outer Stone Forest, and the Stone Forest Lake.Be prepared to be amazed by these incredible natural formation. You will spend a few hours walking through the winding trails as you learn from your guide about the legends behind these impressive but (just as equally) strange stone formations. Once the walking tour has concluded you will enjoy a local lunch before being driven back to your hotel in Kunming.