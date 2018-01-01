Welcome to Northwest Yúnnán
Private Lijiang City Day Tour of Lijiang Old Town, Black Dragon Pool, Dongba Culture Museum and Lion Hill
Your guide and driver will pick you up in your Lijiang Hotel at 8am.After a short drive, you’ll start your memorable Lijiang tour from Lijiang Ancient Town. Enjoy a panoramic view of this fascinating old city from Wangu Tower, the landmark building of Lijiang. This pure wood building was built at 33 meters tall on the top of Lion Hill where you could also overlook Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the distance. Then, followed a trip to Mu’s Residence - the “Forbidden City” of Lijiang to appreciate Naxi people’s brilliant culture and fine arts.After lunch, continue your visit to Black Dragon Pool Park and the Naxi Dongba Culture Museum where you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum.At the end, your guide will transfer you back to your hotel.
Private Highlight of Lijiang Day Trip
In the morning, you will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Lijiang at 8am. It will take about 60km from Lijiang to First Bend on the Yangtze River. It has the amazing gorge scenery, and the Iron Chain Bridge in the Stone Drum town. The village of Stone Drum got its name from a large, cylindrical, marble tablet shaped like a drum. The scenery is magnificent as the road running through the Lijiang valley which is filled with wheat fields and drying haystacks.After that ,you`ll enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch in the restaurant. Continue to drive another 40 km and you will arrive Tiger Leaping Gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. With 34 rapids of the Yangtze River, it is called the Jinsha, it is because there is rumor to say that you are able to find gold in the river. In the upper part of Tiger Leaping Gorge, you can walk about 2.6km to Tiger Leaping Rock. It is a nice walking along the Jinsha River and Marble trail, the view is breathtaking. In the afternoon, you will head to Black Dragon Pond Park and Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture. Black Dragon Pond Park is a famous pond in the scenic Jade Spring Park (Yu Quan Gong Yuan) located at the foot of Elephant Hill, a short walk north of the Old Town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, China. It was built in 1737 during the Qing dynasty and offers a spectacular view of the region's tallest mountain, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, over its white marble bridge. At the Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture, you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum. If you want, you can also attend the Naxi Orchestral and Show in Dongba Palace(at your own expense). Your tour will end by dropping you off at your centrally located hotel in Lijiang.
One day Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Tour with Impression Lijiang show
Pick you up from hotel on departure time, then drive to sightsee Ganhaizi Meadow and to visit Glacial Park in the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and watch Impression Lijiang Show. --Ganhaizi Meadow, 25 kilometers away from the city town of Lijiang. The grassland here, looks like a carpet, spreads its way from the foot of the snow mountain to the distant horizon. The Dry Sea Meadow is located at the east side of the Yulong Snow Mountain. It’s the closest and best place to get a full view of the Yulong Snow Mountain at such a high altitude. --Glacier Park is situated in Jade Dragon Snow Mountain,which is a holy mountain for the local Naxi people and now is a famous scenic spot for sightseeing, mountaineering, skiing, exploration, scientific research and taking holiday After lunch at a local restaurant. then visit Baisha Murals, Baisha Village and Baisha Naxi Embroidery Institute. --Baisha Murals, The notable Baisha Murals are the cultural outcome of the local Naxi nationality. The painting project has lasted for 300 years from the Ming Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty. During the end of the Ming and the early period of Qing, it was the heyday of Lijiang murals. In 1996, Baisha Murals were announced as a Key Cultural Relics Protection Site of China. Transfer you back to your hotel after the whole day tour.
2 Days Mekong Grand Canyon and Meili Snow Mountain Pilgrimage Tour
Day1 - Shangrila-Benzilan-FeilaisiOur driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel at 8am In the morning, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Shangri-La. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages. From Shangri-La, after half an hour driving, you will have a panoramic view of Nixi Pottery Village; drive town to the river valley, continue the nice scenery along the Jinsha River to Benzilan Town where you will have lunch. After lunch, drive uphill to the Dongzhulin Monastery which is located in Shusong Village, Benzilan District, Deqin County, and 105km from the seat of Zhongdian County. The Yunnan-Tibet Road passes behind the temple and cars can get straight to the temple. The Dongzhulin Monastery was built in 1667, the sixth year of the Kang Xi Period in Qing Dynasty. Visit the First Bend of Jinsha River or Moon Bend, which is the boundary between Sichuan and Yunnan. This is different from the First Bend of Yangtze River in Lijiang City. The bend in Shigu Town changes the flow direction of the Yangtze River but in Benzilan, the Moon Bend is just a grand bend between the mountains with an impressive scenery. Visit Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. Arrive in Feilaisi in the late afternoon, you will have a nice sunset view of Meili Snow Mountain from the Sightseeing Platform, where you can see the 13 white pagodas meaning of the 13 peaks of Meili Snow Mountain over 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) above sea level, known as the "Prince's 13 peaks".Stay overnight at hotel at Feilaisi Temple(note:please book the hotel by yourselves).Day2 - Feilaisi-Benzilan-ShangrilaVisit Feilaisi Monastery and enjoy the sunrise of Meili Snow Mountain in the early morning.After breakfast,you will head for Mingyong Glacier Park to visit to the scenery there.After lunch, drive back to Shangri-La, have a nice experience of Yangtze River Grand Canyon, Baima Snow Mountain again on the way back. You will be free in Dukezong Ancient Town and explore the Tibetan life in the late afternoon.You will be dropped back to your original departure point.
5 Days Meili Snow Mountain and Yubeng Village Trekking Tour
Day 1 - Shangrila-FeilaisiAt 8am, you will be picked up by your tour guide and driver from your hotel,then you will drive toward Feilaisi (5-6 hours, including lunch and stops); en route, over you will be able to see The First curved of YangTse River, Which looks like a flying dragon down the wast and deep valley of Wakha region. we have a local lunch in Benzilan Town; visit Dongzhulin Monastery-a Gelupa sect; we drive through the Baima Snow Mountain range and through Deqin Town; arrive and overnight in Feilaisi.Stay overnight at Feilaisi (hotel will be booked on your own).Day 2 Feilaisi-Xidang-YubengEarly in the morning , we could enjoy the golden mountain ,on top of which the sunrise touches its snow capped peak. weather permitting; after breakfast, we drive along Mekong River to reach trail head; we hike up to and over a mountain pass to Yubeng, with picnic lunch (5-7 hours, with several steep sections); we arrive in Yubeng village; dinner in a traditional Tibetan living room, followed by lively singing and dancing with local villagers; overnight in Yubeng.Stay overnight at Yubeng Village (local guesthouse will be booked on your own).Day 3 YubengToday we enjoy breakfast with breathtaking views of Mt. Kawagebo, if weather permits. We then hike to Yubeng waterfall and enjoy picnic lunch on the way (5-6 hours roundtrip, steep hike); we visit sacred sites, such as the local Tibetan Buddhist temple; return to village; in late afternoon, sip traditional Dri( a female YAK) butter tea with a farmer in Upper Yubeng village, while chatting about local life.Stay overnight at Yubeng Village (local guesthouse will be booked on your own).Day 4 Yubeng-Ninong-Feilaisi-ShangrilaTrek along the Ninong Grand Canyon from Yubeng Village to Mekong River, cross the bridge and drive back to Shangrila.Stay overnight at Shangri-la downtown(hotel will be booked on your own).Day 5 Departure from ShangrilaAfter breakfast,you will be dropped off to Shangri-la airport. Then take the flight to Kunming,transfer international flight by yourselves after arriving in Kunming airport.Service ends.
4 Days Shangri-La Circle Tour and Three Parallel Rivers Adventure Start from Shangrila
Day 1 - Shangri La - DeqinOur driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am from your hotel, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Zhongdian through Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. After traversing mountain ranges, you will make a short stop and have lunch at Benzilan town, take some shots on the first bend of Jinsha(Yangtze) River, Dongzhulin monastery and Baima (white horse) Snow Mountain. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages.Stay at Feilaisi(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 2 - Feilaisi-Meili Snow Mountain-CizhongEnjoy the sunrise view of Meili Snow Mountain, visit Mekong Grand Canyon between Baima Snow Mountain and Meili Snow Mountain; trek 2 hours to visit Mingyong Glaciers and Mingyong Village.After lunch,drive to Cizhong Village and visit Cizhong Catholic Church.Stay at Cizhong Village(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 3 - Cizhong-Weixi-TachengDrive to Tacheng and visit Tacheng National Snub-nosed Monkey Park and Lisu ethnic villages.Stay at Tacheng Town(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 4 - Tacheng-Shigu-Tiger Leaping Gorge-LijiangDrive along the Yangtze River to Shigu Old Town, visit the First Bend of Yangtze River;Drive to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge;Drive to Lijiang.Drop you to Lijiang Airport. Service ends.