Welcome to Měnghǎn

Měnghǎn (勐罕), or Gǎnlǎnbà (橄榄坝) as it’s sometimes referred to, was once a grand destination – you’d bike here and chill. Sadly, much of the main attraction – the lovely, friendly, somnolent village itself – has basically been roped off as a quasi-minority theme park with tour buses and cacophonous dancing. That said, the environs of the village are still wondrous.