Yunnan 4 Days Rice Terraces Photography Tour

Day1: Kunming – Stone Forest – Danuohei VillageYour tour guide and driver pick you up from hotel in Kunming at 9am. First you'll be served at Yunnan Purer Tea Ceremony. Later on you will be driven to Stone forest. It is about 90 km to Kunming and will cost 1.5 hours drive. The Stone forest has earned its name as the "First Wonder Under Heaven." In 2007, Stone forest were listed as one of the famous UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. You will stay in Stone forest for 2 to 3 hours. You will enjoy a local Yunnan lunch.After that, you will be driven to Danuohei Sani Village which is 25 km to Stone forest , in 30 minutes driven and get to know the life of the local Sani ethnic people.Overnight in Stone forest. (Yinruilin International Hotel )Day 2: Shilin – YuanyangAfter breakfast, you will be driven to Yuanyang Scenic Area. It is about 300 km to Stone forest and cost 4.5 hours drive. Yuanyang is listed as one of Yunnan’s famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. Upon arrival, you first visit the Bada rice terraces which offer a great view over the gigantic terraced valley.Then you will visit the Qingkou Village. The village is ranked as the most beautiful village in Yunnan for its magnificent view on the rice terraces. Later in the evening, you head to the rice terraces at Laohuzui where the colorful sunset can be enjoyed if the weather permits. After that, you will be sent back hotel.Overnight in Yuanyang.(Beyond the Clouds Hostel)Day 3: Yuanyang - JianshuiThe Yuanyang Rice Terraces were listed as world heritage in 2013. You will get up very early today to witness the sunrise over the terraces at Duoyishu Village (you will stay here in half an hour) and visit a local street market in Shengcun afterwards.After that, you will be driven to Jianshui. It is about 130 km and cost 3.5 hours driven. visit Tuanshan Village on the way. Tuanshan Village was listed as world monument of architectural heritage in 2006. In Jianshui, you will visit Zhu Family Garden. You can visit complex of local residential buildings in Zhu Family Garden. Jianshui Confucian Temple is another must-go. You will lean how Confucius beliefs passes around in south-west of China. Overnight in Jianshui (Tingziyun Boutique Hotel)Day 4: Jianshui - Kunming After breakfast, you will attend a local tofu workshop. It is about 30 minutes drive. You will stay here for half an hour. The next, you will be driven back to Kunming, it is about 210 km and cost 3.5 hour driven. You will visit Xingmeng on life of Mongolian in Yunnan on the way back. You will Visit Yunnan Provincial Museum . than visit the famous Guandu Ancient Town too and you will stay here for half an hour too. You will be dropped off at Kunming city center or airport according to your schedule and request. Your tour ends here.