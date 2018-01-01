Welcome to Jiànshuǐ
6-Day Kunming Small Group Tour
Day 1 (B)Your friendly tour guide will pick you up at Kunming Wujiaba International Airport and assist you to check into Longway Hotel (or similar) located near Kunming City. Breakfast will be served after you settle into your room. After breakfast, you are free to explore the city and visit nearby attractions such as Kunming International Convention & Exhibition Center, Kunming Third People's Hospital, and East Pagoda for the rest of the day. Your tour guide will also give you suggestions on sites to see and restaurants to eat. Day 2 (B) After breakfast, your will depart from your hotel and head to the Stone Forest in Lunan Yi Autonomous County, which is about three-hour drive from Kunming. The Stone Forrest is comprised of seven scenic areas: Lizijing Stone Forest, Naigu Stone Forest, Zhiyun Cave, Lake Chang, Lake Yue, Dadie Waterfall, and Qifeng Cave. You will have the opportunity to walk through these natural stone masterpieces and be intrigued by their intricate formations. After the Stone Forrest, you will visit Jianshui, an ethnic minority old town hosting several famous ancient structures such as Chao Yang Lou, and Seventeen Span Bridge. Accommodation for the night is Lin An Hotel (or similar). Day 3 (B) Today you will visit Confucius Temple, Zhu Family’s Garden, and Tuanshan Folk Houses. The highlight of today's trip is Zhu Family's Garden, a affluent aristocrat's private garden in traditional Chinese style that was built in Qing Dynasty. Accommodation for the night is Yunti Hotel Day 4 (B)Rise early to see beautiful sunrise in Duoyishu, a Jinkou ethnic minority village. After that, you will move on to Laohuzui and visit terrace farmlands. Unlike majority of regions in China, Yunnan has more terrace farmlands nurtured by ethnic minorities. These beautiful terraces in return foster an unique local culture and purity in humanity. You will have ample time to explore the area. Accommodation for the night is Yunti Hotel. Day 5 (B)Today you will embark on a 6-hour ride back to Kunming. You you are free to explore the city after checking into your hotel room. Accommodation for the night is Longway hotel (or similar). Day 6 (B)After breakfast, you will be transferred to Kunming Wujiaba International Airport where this tour concludes.
Yun Nan Four Nights Five days sightseeing private tour from Kunming to Yuanyang and Jianshui
Day 1 Arrive at Kunming live in Jingjiang Hotel(4star) Today our guide and driver will meet you at the airport, then sent you to hotel and check in. have lunch, than you will be driven to Western Hill. you can overlook city Kunming and DianChi. After the tour, you will be sent back hotel. Tonight you will reside in Kunming Jinjiang Hotel. Day 2 Kunming-Stone Forest -Yuanyang live in Huawowo Inn (Yuanyang shop No. 2) At 08:30 am, your tour guide pick you up at lobby in hotel. Then you will be driven to the Stone Forest . It will cost one and half hour driving. Your lunch will be served with Roast Duck of Yi. After the tour, it takes around 6 hours to drive you to Yuanyang. you will view the sunset view of Laohuzui Rice Terraces which is located 50KM away from Yuanyang. It is breathless beautiful. After the tour, you will be sent back hotel. Tonight you reside in Huawowo Inn. Day 3 Yuanyang live in Huawowo Inn (Yuanyang shop No. 2) You need to get up very early in the morning and visit Duoyishu Village for viewing the sunrise of Duoyishu Rice Terrace Fields.. After the sunrise, you will visit Qingkou Village and Rice terraces where Hani people reside generations after generations. Your lunch will be served with local red rice. After lunch, you will visit Local Market in rural style. The last stop is Bada Hani Rice Terrace. After the tour, you will be sent back hotel and tonight you reside in Flowers Residence Inn. Day 4 Yuanyang - Jianshui live in Zhu Family Garden Hotel(4star) In the morning, you will leave Yuanyang and be driven to Jianshui. It will cost you 3 hours. After arrival, you first go to visit the Double Dragon Bridge. Then you will continue to visit the Tuanshan village. You will be served with local bean curd, grass shoot and etc. as lunch in Jianshui. The last stop is that you will go to Zhu Family Garden, After the tour, you will be sent back hotel. Tonight you reside in Zhu Family Garden Hotel. Day 5 Jianshui- Kunming Airport In the morning, you will go to visit Jianshui Confucius Temple. It is the second largest Confucius temple in China. Have lunch in Jianshui. After the lunch, you will be driven back to Kunming (4 hours). Guide and driver will send you to the airport of Kunming.
Yunnan 4 Days Rice Terraces Photography Tour
Day1: Kunming – Stone Forest – Danuohei VillageYour tour guide and driver pick you up from hotel in Kunming at 9am. First you'll be served at Yunnan Purer Tea Ceremony. Later on you will be driven to Stone forest. It is about 90 km to Kunming and will cost 1.5 hours drive. The Stone forest has earned its name as the "First Wonder Under Heaven." In 2007, Stone forest were listed as one of the famous UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. You will stay in Stone forest for 2 to 3 hours. You will enjoy a local Yunnan lunch.After that, you will be driven to Danuohei Sani Village which is 25 km to Stone forest , in 30 minutes driven and get to know the life of the local Sani ethnic people.Overnight in Stone forest. (Yinruilin International Hotel )Day 2: Shilin – YuanyangAfter breakfast, you will be driven to Yuanyang Scenic Area. It is about 300 km to Stone forest and cost 4.5 hours drive. Yuanyang is listed as one of Yunnan’s famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. Upon arrival, you first visit the Bada rice terraces which offer a great view over the gigantic terraced valley.Then you will visit the Qingkou Village. The village is ranked as the most beautiful village in Yunnan for its magnificent view on the rice terraces. Later in the evening, you head to the rice terraces at Laohuzui where the colorful sunset can be enjoyed if the weather permits. After that, you will be sent back hotel.Overnight in Yuanyang.(Beyond the Clouds Hostel)Day 3: Yuanyang - JianshuiThe Yuanyang Rice Terraces were listed as world heritage in 2013. You will get up very early today to witness the sunrise over the terraces at Duoyishu Village (you will stay here in half an hour) and visit a local street market in Shengcun afterwards.After that, you will be driven to Jianshui. It is about 130 km and cost 3.5 hours driven. visit Tuanshan Village on the way. Tuanshan Village was listed as world monument of architectural heritage in 2006. In Jianshui, you will visit Zhu Family Garden. You can visit complex of local residential buildings in Zhu Family Garden. Jianshui Confucian Temple is another must-go. You will lean how Confucius beliefs passes around in south-west of China. Overnight in Jianshui (Tingziyun Boutique Hotel)Day 4: Jianshui - Kunming After breakfast, you will attend a local tofu workshop. It is about 30 minutes drive. You will stay here for half an hour. The next, you will be driven back to Kunming, it is about 210 km and cost 3.5 hour driven. You will visit Xingmeng on life of Mongolian in Yunnan on the way back. You will Visit Yunnan Provincial Museum . than visit the famous Guandu Ancient Town too and you will stay here for half an hour too. You will be dropped off at Kunming city center or airport according to your schedule and request. Your tour ends here.
4 Days Rice Terraces Photography Tour
Day 1: Kunming-Stone Forest Your tour guide and driver will pick you up from your centrally located hotel in Kunming at 9am and will drive you to the Stone Forest, located about 90 km from the city. Here you'll enjoy a typical lunch and you'll visit the scenic area of karst pillars. After the visit, you'll move to Danuohei Sani Village (about half an hour away) to learn about local Sani minority customs and lifestyle. Here you'll spend the night in a local hotel. Day 2: Stone Forest-Yuanyang After breakfast, you'll go to Yuanyang Scenic Area (about 300 km distance), one of Yunann's top destinations. Here you'll first visit Bada rice terraces which offer a great view over the gigantic terraced valley, then you'll move to Qingkou Village. Later in the evening, you'll head to the rice terraces at Laohuzui, the ideal spot for the sunset. Get dropped off at your hotel to spend the night.Day 3: Yuanyang-Jianshui Get up early to watch the fantastic sunset over the terraces at Duoyishu. Afterwards you'll visit Shengcun street market, that attracts every day people from the surrounding villages who gather here to buy and sell all sorts of food and necessities. Afterwards head to Jianshui (about 130 km, 3.5 hours). On the way you'll stop at Tuanshan Village, listed as world monument of architectural heritage in 2006. Upon arrival, you'll visit Jianshui major landmarks: Zhu Family Garden and the Confucius Temple, which is the second largest of its kind in China! In the evening enjoy your free time with a stroll in the old town. Day 4: Jianshui-Kunming After breakfast, you'll visit a local tofu laboratory to learn about tofu making and what makes Jianshui tofu so special. You'll then head back to Kunming (about 210 km, 3.5 hours, mostly highway). On the way you can stop in Xingmeng to get an insight about Mongolian culture in Yunnan. Once in Kunming, you'll visit Yunnan Provincial Museum and Guangdu Ancient Town. You'll then be dropped off at your hotel or at Kunming International Airport, depending on your plans, where your 4-Day Photography Tour comes to an end. If you're not leaving the city yet, we recommend you don't miss the chance to see the famous Yang Liping's Dynamic Yunnan Show, an original ethnic dance musical. Don't hesitate contacting us for more info and discounted tickets!
7 Days RV Tour in Southeast Yunnan with Red Land and Rice Terrace
Day1 The staff will pick up you in Kunming Airport with Motorhome/Campervan and drop you to guesthouse in Kuming. You could take a city tour in Kunming if time allows.Day 2After 4 hours drive, RV will take you to Dongchuan Red Land. The land is in various colors because of accumulation of Fe, Al etc elements. This is must-to-see for photographers. After lunch, you have the whole afternoon to walk in red land and take photos from all angles. Dinner: Chicken with Potato, Roasted Pork, Toufo and Ham Stay: Huashitou RV ParkDay 3 Dongchuan --- Stoneforest We will take you to Damakan in the early morning to see the sunrise. About 8:00am we leave for the stone forest which was awarded Unesco World Heritage Site and World Geological Park. We will discover the unique rock formation of the karst landscape in different shapes and its stories, such as stone axe etc. Dinner: Local Food: Mutton Soup, Milk Cake Stay: Wanjiahuan Blueberry RV Park Day 4 Stone Forest - Puzhehei We leave for Puzhehei in the early morning. It was recognized the best village with rural scenery. There are six famous views: land in water, lake and forest, water village of Yi People, wetland and rocks, lotus world, and migrant birds’ heaven. Puzhehei has both views of Guilin and South China. Dinner: Local foods: Fish and Shrimps, roasted chicken, eggs in lotus leaves. Stay: Motorhome/CampingDay 5 Puzhehei – Yuanyang Rice Terrace We could see the sunrise in Qinglong Mountain (Puzhehei) and then drive to Yuanyang rice terrace. This would take 6 hours on the road. We will reach Tiger mouth view point to see the sunset in Yuanyang. The rice terrace was built by Hani People along the mountain to plant rice from the top to bottom. It was named in the Unesco world heritage list. Dinner: Hani Chicken, Hani Beef, roasted finless eel, beef, fried bamboo worms. Stay: Motorhome/CampingDay 6 Yuanyang Rice Terrace Sunrise in Duoyishu Rice terrace is the one of the best sunrise that would never let you down. After sunrise, we move to Aichun Park, where is the best view point of Yuanyang Rice Terrace. After lunch, we drive to Longshuba to see the red rice terrace. About 3 hours drive, Dabada Park is the last place where we could see the sunset. The whole day we could see the terrace in different colors and clouds flows around. Dinner: Yuanyang Beef, Toufo, Snails, Fish, and chicken Stay: Motorhome/CampingDay 7 Yuanyang – Jianshui Ancient Town - Kunming In the early morning we will stop at Jingkou Rice Terrace, which is described as Heaven in Mist. Then we drive to Jianshui ancient town to see the unique old buildings and livings in Yunnan, such as Confucius Temple, Zhaoyang Pavilion. After lunch, we return to Kunming. Dinner: Local Foods Stay: Kunming