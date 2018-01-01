Welcome to Jǐnghóng

Jǐnghóng (景洪) – the ‘City of Dawn’ in local Dai language – is experiencing some serious investment. The once-sleepy capital of Xīshuāngbǎnnà Prefecture is expanding fast, with new apartment blocks sprawling down both sides of the Mekong River (known as the Láncāng in China) which bisects the city and ambitious developments sprouting on the city's outskirts.

Read More